Monday, Jan. 2
Boys Ice Hockey
Wakefield at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Boys Basketball
Windham at Alvirne, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Triton, 5:30 p.m.; Spaulding at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.; Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham, 6:30 p.m.; Andover at Dracut, 6:30 p.m.; Goffstown at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Sanborn at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; North Andover at Billerica, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Methuen at Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Greater Lawrence at Fellowship Christian, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Central Catholic, 5 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Dracut at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Pelham at Sanborn, 6:30 p.m.; Billerica at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; St. Mary's at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Plymouth, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Spaulding, 6:30 p.m.; Lawrence at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 6:30 p.m.; Alvirne at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Boys Basketball
Brooks at Dexter Southfield School, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Mystic Valley, 5:15 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Methuen at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Dover at Windham, 4:40 p.m.; North Reading at Amesbury, 5 p.m.; Hingham at Central Catholic, 5:10 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Essex Tech, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Rockport, 7 p.m.; St. John's Prep at Andover, 7:10 p.m.; Lowell at North Andover, 8:05 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Haverhill at Malden Catholic; Pinkerton at Concord, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Windham at Souhegan, 1 p.m.; Andover at Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Pelham at Phillips Exeter, 1 p.m.; Windham at Souhegan, 3 p.m.; Andover at Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, 4:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Whittier at Greater Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Tewksbury at Haverhill, 6 p.m.; Andover at Billerica, 6 p.m.; Pelham at Bow, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 6 p.m.; Timberlane at Windham, 6 p.m.; Methuen at Lawrence, 6 p.m.; Pinkerton at Salem, 6 p.m.; North Andover at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 5
Girls Basketball
Georgetown at Northeast Metro, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Haverhill at Shawsheen Valley, 7:10 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Londonderry at Pinkerton, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Skiing
Londonderry at Pinkerton, 3:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Swampscott at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 6
Boys Basketball
Fellowship Christian at Minuteman, 4 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Minuteman at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Pembroke at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.; Billerica at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Dover, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Lynnfield, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin, 6:30 p.m.; Lawrence at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at Haverhill, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Portsmouth, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Minuteman at Fellowship Christian, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Greater Lowell, 5:15 p.m.; Georgetown at Amesbury, 5:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Pentucket, 5:30 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.; Portsmouth at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Pelham at Pembroke, 6:30 p.m.; John Stark at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Methuen at Dracut, 7 p.m.; Haverhill at Lawrence, 7 p.m.; Windham at Winnacunnet, 7 p.m.; Andover at Bridgewater/Raynham, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Londonderry at Salem, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Greater Lawrence at Tri - County, 6 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Andover at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Minuteman at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; North Andover at Haverhill, 4:30 p.m.; Alvirne at Salem, 6:45 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Alvirne at Salem, 6:45 p.m.
Wrestling
Timberlane at Sanford; Haverhill at Ashland, 7 p.m.
