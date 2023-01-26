Friday, Jan. 27
Boys Basketball
Fellowship Christian at Innovation Charter, 4 p.m.; Windham at Manchester Central, 4 p.m.; St Sebastian at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.; Shawsheen Valley at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Manchester at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tewksbury, 6:30 p.m.; Alvirne at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Dover, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 6:30 p.m.; Acton-Boxborough at Haverhill, 6:30 p.m.; Phillips at Loomis Chaffee, 6:30 p.m.; North Andover at Dracut, 7 p.m.; Lawrence at Billerica, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Innovation Charter at Fellowship Christian, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Shawsheen Valley, 5:15 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Notre Dame, 5:45 p.m.; Dover at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.; Georgetown at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.; Methuen at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Pelham at Hollis-Brookline, 6:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Dracut at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Manchester Central at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.; Billerica at Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Pinkerton at Timberlane, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tewksbury, 7:45 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Pentucket at Amesbury, 7 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
BB&N at Phillips, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Lynn Tech at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Chelmsford, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Pelham at Kearsarge, 6 p.m.; Merrimack at Salem, 6:45 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Pelham at Kearsarge, 6 p.m.; Merrimack at Salem, 6:45 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 28
Boys Basketball
Brooks at BB&N, 2:30 p.m.; Nobles at Phillips, 3 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Cushing Academy at Brooks, 3 p.m.; Phillips at Kimball Union, 4:15 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Haverhill at Lowell, 2 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin, 1:40 p.m.; North Andover at Tewksbury, 1:50 p.m.; Governor’s Academy at Brooks, 2 p.m.; Loomis Chaffee at Phillips, 2:15 p.m.; Salem at Keene, 4:05 p.m.; Methuen at Cambridge, 5 p.m.; Amesbury at North Reading, 5 p.m.; Rockport at Pentucket, 5 p.m.; Timberlane at Spaulding, 5:30 p.m.; Andover at Bishop Fenwick, 6 p.m.; Nashua South-Pelham at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Bedford, 6:40 p.m.; Central Catholic at Waltham, 7 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Pinkerton at St. Thomas Aquinas, 11:30 a.m.; Chelmsford at Methuen, 12 p.m.; Andover at Westford Academy, 3 p.m.; Phillips at Deerfield Academy, 3 p.m.; Brooks at Dexter Southfield School, 3:45 p.m.; Haverhill at Shrewsbury, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Pelham at Oyster River, 10 a.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Pelham at Oyster River, 10 a.m.
Boys Swimming
Deerfield Academy at Phillips, 1 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Deerfield Academy at Phillips, 1 p.m.
Wrestling
Pinkerton at Concord, 8 a.m.; Haverhill at Bridgewater/Raynham, 9 a.m.; Andover at Duxbury, 9 a.m.; Salem at Methuen Invitational, 9 a.m.; Lawrence at Methuen, 9:30 a.m.; Pelham at Milford, 10 a.m.; Nashoba Valley at Timberlane, 10 a.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 10 a.m.; Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 12 p.m.; Brooks at Phillips Exeter, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 29
Girls Basketball
Cathedral (Boston) at Pentucket, 3 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
North Andover at Andover, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Haverhill at Dracut, 4 p.m.; East Boston at Greater Lawrence, 8 p.m.
Indoor Track
Andover at Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, 9:30 a.m.
Boys Swimming
Pinkerton at Oyster River, 8 a.m.
Girls Swimming
Pinkerton at Oyster River, 8 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 30
Boys Basketball
Triton at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Pelham at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
