Monday, April 4

Baseball

Chelmsford at Lawrence, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Minuteman at Whittier, 4 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

North Andover at Lexington, 4:30 p.m.; Wayland at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Softball

Newburyport at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Lowell Catholic at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Minuteman, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Salem at Merrimack, 4 p.m.; Derryfield at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Haverhill at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Merrimack at Salem, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Derryfield, 4 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Central Catholic at Phillips, 4:30 p.m.; Methuen at Essex Tech, 5:30 p.m.; North Andover at Lexington, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 5

Baseball

Concord at Salem, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Whittier, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Methuen at Billerica; Dracut at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; Haverhill at North Andover, 6 p.m.; Andover at Tewksbury, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Billerica at Methuen, 5:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Dracut, 6 p.m.; Tewksbury at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; North Andover at Haverhill, 7 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Salem at Concord, 4 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Concord at Salem, 4 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Lawrence at Phillips, 4 p.m.; Essex Tech at Greater Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Winchester at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

