Monday, April 4
Baseball
Chelmsford at Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Minuteman at Whittier, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
North Andover at Lexington, 4:30 p.m.; Wayland at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Softball
Newburyport at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Lowell Catholic at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Minuteman, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Salem at Merrimack, 4 p.m.; Derryfield at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Haverhill at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Merrimack at Salem, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Derryfield, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Central Catholic at Phillips, 4:30 p.m.; Methuen at Essex Tech, 5:30 p.m.; North Andover at Lexington, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 5
Baseball
Concord at Salem, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Whittier, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Methuen at Billerica; Dracut at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; Haverhill at North Andover, 6 p.m.; Andover at Tewksbury, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Billerica at Methuen, 5:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Dracut, 6 p.m.; Tewksbury at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; North Andover at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Salem at Concord, 4 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Concord at Salem, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Lawrence at Phillips, 4 p.m.; Essex Tech at Greater Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Winchester at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.