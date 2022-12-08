Friday, Dec. 9
Boys Basketball
Fellowship Christian at Lynn Tech, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Shawsheen Valley, 5:15 p.m.; Nashua South at Pinkerton, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Shawsheen Valley at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Brewster at Phillips, 6 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Dexter Southfield School at Phillips, 4 p.m.; Rivers at Brooks, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Boys Basketball
Brooks at St. George's, 4 p.m.
Girls Basketball
St. George's at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.; Phillips at Loomis Chaffee, 6 p.m.; Andover at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Central Catholic at Malden Catholic, 4:20 p.m.; Brooks at St Marks, 4:30 p.m.; Phillips at New Hampton, 6 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Haverhill at Longmeadow, 12 p.m.; Tilton at Brooks, 3 p.m.; Phillips at Northfield Mt Hermon, 4:30 p.m.
Indoor Track
Governor's Academy at Phillips, 2 p.m.
Swimming
Salem at Bishop Guertin, 1:45 p.m.
Wrestling
Timberlane at Framingham; Pinkerton at Salem, 9:30 a.m.; Haverhill at Westford Academy, 10 a.m.; Whittier at Gloucester, 10 a.m.; Pelham at Alvirne, 10 a.m.; Greater Lawrence at Methuen, 10 a.m.; Lawrence at Reading, 10 a.m.; Phillips at Avon Old Farms, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 11
Boys Basketball
Phillips at Millbrook, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Methuen at Andover, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Greater Lawrence at Danvers, 12 p.m.; Lynnfield at Amesbury, 5:35 p.m.
Indoor Track
Central Catholic at Andover, 1 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Salem at Oyster River, 9 a.m.
Girls Swimming
Salem at Oyster River, 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Boys Basketball
Innovation Charter at Fellowship Christian, 4 p.m.; Windham at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Northeast Metro, 5:15 p.m.; Timberlane at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.; Salem at Winnacunnet, 6:30 p.m.; Pelham at Hollis-Brookline, 6:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Cambridge, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Fellowship Christian at Innovation Charter, 4 p.m.; Northeast Metro at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.; Spaulding at Windham, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Groton at Phillips, 5:15 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Pinkerton at Bishop Brady, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Boys Basketball
Brooks at Groton, 3 p.m.; Essex Tech at Fellowship Christian, 4 p.m.; Phillips at Suffield Academy, 4 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Groton at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Phillips at St. George's, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Fitchburg, 6 p.m.; Timberlane at Sanborn, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Salem at Londonderry, 3 p.m.; North Andover at Lincoln-Sudbury, 4 p.m.; St Sebastian at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Trinity, 4:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Lowell, 5 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 5:10 p.m.; Newburyport at Franklin, 6 p.m.; Manchester Central at Nashua South-Pelham, 7 p.m.; Concord at Windham, 7:20 p.m.; Timberlane at Alvirne, 7:50 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Brooks at Berwick, 4:15 p.m.; Haverhill at Billerica, 5 p.m.; Acton-Boxborough at Methuen, 6 p.m.; Shrewsbury at Andover, 7:10 p.m.
Indoor Track
Greater Lawrence at Nashoba Valley, 4 p.m.
Swimming
Shawsheen Valley at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Phillips at Wilbraham, 4:15 p.m.; Lynn Tech at Greater Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Windham at Bedford, 6 p.m.; Haverhill at Chelmsford, 6 p.m.; St. John's Prep at Whittier, 6 p.m.; Salem at Nashua North, 6 p.m.; Kingswood at Pelham, 6 p.m.; Billerica at Methuen, 6 p.m.; Tewksbury at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; Keene at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Londonderry, 7 p.m.; Lawrence at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 15
Boys Basketball
Ipswich at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Whittier at Minuteman, 5:45 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Central Catholic at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Pelham at Londonderry, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Amesbury at Methuen, 7 p.m.; Waltham at Andover, 7:10 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Phillips at Lawrenceville, 9:30 a.m.; Phillips at Taft, 2:45 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Timberlane at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.
