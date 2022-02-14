Monday, Feb. 14
Girls Basketball
Haverhill at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
North Andover at Somerville, 5 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Haverhill at Woburn, 5 p.m.
Girls Skiing
Division 1 States, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Boys Basketball
Milton Academy at Brooks, 3:15 p.m.; Whittier at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; North Andover at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.; Andover at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Mystic Valley at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Methuen at Haverhill, 6 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Billerica, 7 p.m.; Lowell at Lawrence, 7 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 8 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Division 1 State Meet, 10 a.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Boys Basketball
Phillips at St. Paul’s, 3:30 p.m.; Belmont at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.; Trinity at Pinkerton, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Brooks at Rivers, 4 p.m.; BB&N at Phillips, 4:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Hanover at Salem, 2:50 p.m.; Concord at Pinkerton, 3 p.m.; Brooks at Groton, 3:15 p.m.; Cushing Academy at Phillips, 3:15 p.m.; Andover at St. John’s Prep, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Billerica, 7 p.m.; Somerville at North Andover, 8:05 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Windham, 8:10 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Phillips at Nobles, 3:15 p.m.; Groton at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Stoughton, 5 p.m.; Austin Prep at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Shrewsbury at Andover, 7:10 p.m.
Indoor Track
Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 3 p.m.
Skiing
Phillips at Governor’s Academy, 2:45 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.
