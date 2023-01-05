Friday, Jan. 6
Boys Basketball
Fellowship Christian at Minuteman, 4 p.m.; Minuteman at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Pembroke at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.; Billerica at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Dover, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Lynnfield, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin, 6:30 p.m.; Lawrence at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at Haverhill, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Portsmouth, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Minuteman at Fellowship Christian, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Greater Lowell, 5:15 p.m.; Georgetown at Amesbury, 5:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Pentucket, 5:30 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.; Portsmouth at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Pelham at Pembroke, 6:30 p.m.; John Stark at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Methuen at Dracut, 7 p.m.; Haverhill at Lawrence, 7 p.m.; Windham at Winnacunnet, 7 p.m.; Andover at Bridgewater/Raynham, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Londonderry at Salem, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Greater Lawrence at Tri - County, 6 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Andover at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Minuteman at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; North Andover at Haverhill, 4:30 p.m.; Alvirne at Salem, 6:45 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Alvirne at Salem, 6:45 p.m.
Wrestling
Timberlane at Sanford; Haverhill at Ashland, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 7
Boys Basketball
Tabor Academy at Brooks, 2:30 p.m.; Phillips at Choate, 3:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Brooks at Middlesex School, 4 p.m.; Phillips at Choate, 5:15 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Brooks at Groton, 3:15 p.m.; Pinkerton at Concord, 3:30 p.m.; Phillips at Choate, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Pentucket, 5 p.m.; Windham at Bow, 5:30 p.m.; Andover at Westford Academy, 6:40 p.m.; Bedford at Methuen, 7 p.m.; Timberlane at Goffstown, 7:15 p.m.; Bishop Brady at Salem, 7:20 p.m.; Central Catholic at Shrewsbury, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Phillips at Choate, 1 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Bedford at Pinkerton, 7 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Timberlane at Alvirne, 10 a.m.; Pinkerton at Concord, 2:30 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Timberlane at Alvirne, 10 a.m.; Pinkerton at Concord, 2:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Pinkerton at Oyster River, 12 p.m.; Salem at Oyster River, 1 p.m.; Pelham at Windham, 1 p.m.; Phillips at Choate, 1:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Pinkerton at Oyster River, 12 p.m.; Salem at Oyster River, 1 p.m.; Windham at Pelham, 1 p.m.; Phillips at Choate, 1:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Timberlane at Sanford; Pentucket at Haverhill, 9 a.m.; Nashua North at Salem, 9 a.m.; Lowell at Andover, 10 a.m.; Pelham at Chelmsford, 10 a.m.; Tewksbury at Methuen, 10 a.m.; Phillips at Choate, 2:30 p.m.; Brooks at St. Paul's, 2:30 p.m.
