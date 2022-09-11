Monday, Sept. 12
Field Hockey
Timberlane at Nashua South, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Lowell, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Windham, 4 p.m.; Exeter at Salem, 4 p.m.; Reading at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Dracut at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Beverly at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Golf
Central Catholic at Billerica, 3:15 p.m.; Andover at Shrewsbury, 3:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Hanover, 3:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Chelmsford, 3:30 p.m.; Salem at Manchester Central, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Lawrence at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Central Catholic at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Chelmsford at Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at Dracut, 5 p.m.; Methuen at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Andover at Billerica, 5 p.m.; North Andover at Lowell, 5 p.m.; Nashoba Regional at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Pinkerton at Spaulding, 5:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Dover, 5:45 p.m.; Windham at Londonderry, 6 p.m.; Salem at Winnacunnet, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Cross Country
Timberlane at Manchester Memorial, 4 p.m.
Field Hockey
Goffstown at Pelham, 4 p.m.
Golf
Windham at Milford, 3 p.m.; Lowell at Andover, 3:15 p.m.; Pembroke at Timberlane, 3:30 p.m.; Essex Tech at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin, 3:30 p.m.; Salem at Spaulding, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Timberlane at Dover, 4 p.m.; Minuteman at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin, 4 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Windham, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Lebanon, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Dracut, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Tewksbury, 4:30 p.m.; Innovation Academy at Whittier, 4:30 p.m.; Salem at Portsmouth, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lowell, 6 p.m.; Haverhill at Billerica, 6 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Portsmouth at Salem, 1 p.m.; Dover at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Minuteman, 4 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Windham at Winnacunnet, 4 p.m.; Lebanon at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Dracut, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Lynn Tech, 5:30 p.m.; Lowell at Methuen, 6 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
North Andover at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Dracut, 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Cross Country
Central Catholic at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Greater Lowell, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Northeast Metro at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Dracut at Andover, 4 p.m.
Field Hockey
Manchester Memorial at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Deerfield Academy at Brooks, 4 p.m.; Windham at Londonderry, 4 p.m.; Merrimack at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Andover, 4 p.m.; Dracut at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Salem at Keene, 4:30 p.m.; Methuen at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Golf
North Andover at Central Catholic, 3 p.m.; Pinkerton at Keene, 3:30 p.m.; Billerica at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Holderness at Brooks, 3 p.m.; Whittier at KIPP Academy, 3:45 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Phillips at Groton, 3:15 p.m.; Brooks at Deerfield Academy, 4 p.m.; Whittier at KIPP Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Andover at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
BB&N at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; Methuen at Lowell, 5 p.m.; Lawrence at Central Catholic, 5 p.m.; Haverhill at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.; Dracut at Andover, 5 p.m.; Tewksbury at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Northeast Metro at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Pinkerton, 5:15 p.m.; Salem at Londonderry, 5:30 p.m.; Windham at Bishop Guertin, 6 p.m.; Timberlane at Bedford, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 15
Football
Manchester at Whittier, 6 p.m.; Haverhill at Danvers, 6 p.m.
Golf
North Andover at Dracut, 3 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 3:15 p.m.; Timberlane at Alvirne, 3:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Shawsheen Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Windham at Bow, 3:30 p.m.; Keene at Salem, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Bishop Guertin at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Innovation Academy, 4 p.m.; Portsmouth at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Souhegan, 4 p.m.; Manchester Memorial at Salem, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Methuen, 6 p.m.; Haverhill at Chelmsford, 6 p.m.; Andover at Billerica, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Dracut, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Lynn Tech at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Windham at Hanover, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Portsmouth, 4:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Tewksbury, 4:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Bishop Guertin, 6 p.m.; Billerica at Andover, 6 p.m.; Methuen at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Salem at Manchester Memorial, 7 p.m.; Dracut at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Shrewsbury at Methuen, 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 16
Field Hockey
Andover at Needham; Londonderry at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Nashua North at Windham, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Winnacunnet, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Merrimack Valley, 4 p.m.; Wilmington at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Haverhill, 6:30 p.m.
Football
Greater Lawrence at North Reading, 6 p.m.; Timberlane at Winnacunnet, 7 p.m.; Methuen at Marshfield, 7 p.m.; St. John's Prep at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Windham at Londonderry, 7 p.m.; Pinkerton at Alvirne, 7 p.m.; Acton-Boxborough at Andover, 7 p.m.; Exeter at Salem, 7 p.m.
Golf
Greater Lawrence at Northeast Metro, 3:30 p.m.; Londonderry at Pinkerton, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Swampscott at Haverhill; Pelham at Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Chelmsford at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Methuen at Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.; Lowell at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Methuen at Tewksbury, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Andover at Lawrence, 5 p.m.; North Andover at Billerica, 5 p.m.; Exeter at Timberlane, 5:15 p.m.; Spaulding at Windham, 5:15 p.m.; Essex Tech at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Pinkerton at Dover, 5:45 p.m.; Souhegan at Pelham, 5:45 p.m.; Salem at Portsmouth, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Boys Cross Country
Central Catholic at Tewksbury; Thayer Academy at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Central Catholic at Tewksbury, 10 a.m.; Thayer Academy at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.
Field Hockey
Brooks at Worcester Academy, 2 p.m.; Phillips at Thayer Academy, 2:30 p.m.
Football
North Andover at Beverly, 11 a.m.; Lawrence at Somerset Berkley, 1:30 p.m.; Pelham at John Stark, 2 p.m.; Kent at Phillips, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Hanover at Windham, 12:30 p.m.; Malden at Haverhill, 1 p.m.; Belmont Hill at Phillips, 2:30 p.m.; Brooks at New Hampton, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Masconomet at Andover, 10 a.m.; Phillips at Rivers, 2 p.m.; Brooks at Pingree, 2:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Taft at Phillips, 2:30 p.m.; Hotchkiss at Phillips, 2:30 p.m.; Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 2:30 p.m.
