Monday, April 25
Baseball
Methuen at Chelmsford; Haverhill at Dracut, 4 p.m.; Andover at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Windham at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Lowell, 4 p.m.; Governor’s Academy at Phillips, 5 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Concord at Salem, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Essex Tech, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Londonderry, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Concord at Salem, 4 p.m.; Kingswood at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Essex Tech at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at North Reading, 4:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 4:30 p.m.; Londonderry at Pinkerton, 5 p.m.; Windham at Portsmouth, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Central Catholic at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Notre Dame at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Danvers at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Windham, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Nashua South, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Andover, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Billerica at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Lawrence, 4:15 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Haverhill at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Methuen at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Andover at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Billerica, 4:15 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Salem at Londonderry, 5:15 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Timberlane, 5:15 p.m.; Haverhill at Methuen, 5:30 p.m.; Billerica at Andover, 5:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 26
Baseball
Georgetown at North Reading, 3:45 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Concord at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Shawsheen Valley, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Essex Tech, 4 p.m.; Rockport at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Amesbury, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Winnacunnet at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Windham at Alvirne, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Ipswich, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lowell, 6 p.m.; Methuen at North Andover, 6 p.m.; Dracut at Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Andover at Dracut, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Lowell at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; Chelmsford at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Softball
Shawsheen Valley at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at KIPP Academy, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Georgetown, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
KIPP Academy at Greater Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Windham at Coe-Brown, 5:15 p.m.; Lawrence at North Andover, 5:15 p.m.
Wednesday, April 27
Baseball
St Marks at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Billerica at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Andover at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Salem at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Spaulding at Windham, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Nashua North at Salem, 10 a.m.; Brooks at Belmont Hill, 3 p.m.; Malden at Whittier, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 4:30 p.m.; Holderness at Phillips, 4:30 p.m.; Concord at Pinkerton, 5 p.m.; Pentucket at Lynnfield, 6 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Salem at Nashua North, 10 a.m.; Northfield Mt Hermon at Phillips, 3 p.m.; St Marks at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:45 p.m.; Lynnfield at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 4:30 p.m.; Malden at Whittier, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Methuen at Lowell; Brooks at St Marks, 3 p.m.; Phillips at Concord-Carlisle, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Malden Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.; Dracut at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Windham at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Salem, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Andover at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; St Marks at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Manchester, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Salem at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Brooks at St Marks, 3 p.m.; Manchester at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.; Lowell at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Methuen at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Deerfield Academy at Phillips, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Salem, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Methuen at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Billerica at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Andover at Lowell, 4 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Methuen at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Billerica at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Andover at Lowell, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Haverhill at Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 5:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Billerica, 5:30 p.m.; North Andover at Lowell, 6 p.m.; Pinkerton at Salem, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 28
Baseball
Greater Lowell at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Phillips at Thayer Academy, 4:45 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Billerica at North Andover, 7 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Manchester Memorial at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Kennett at Windham, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Billerica, 6:30 p.m.
Softball
Greater Lawrence at Nashoba Regional, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Central Catholic at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Shrewsbury at Andover, 4 p.m.; Groton at Phillips, 4:45 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.; North Andover at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.; Shrewsbury at Andover, 4 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Georgetown at Ipswich, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Track and Field
Whittier at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Greater Lawrence at Assabet Valley Regional Technical, 5 p.m.
Friday, April 29
Baseball
Windham at Salem, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Saugus, 4 p.m.; Manchester Central at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Goffstown, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Lowell, 4 p.m.; Dracut at Methuen, 6 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Methuen at Tewksbury; Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.; Keene at Salem, 4 p.m.; Windham at Derryfield, 4 p.m.; Oyster River at Timberlane, 4:30 p.m.; Roxbury Latin at Brooks, 5 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Salem at Keene, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Concord at Pinkerton, 5 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; Haverhill at Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Softball
Chelmsford at Methuen; Triton at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Haverhill at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Lowell at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Salem at Windham, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Manchester Central, 4 p.m.; Goffstown at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Rockport, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Billerica at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Lowell at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Lawrence, 4:15 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Haverhill at Chelmsford, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Andover, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Coe-Brown, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Greater Lawrence at Malden, 5 p.m.; Lowell at Methuen, 5:30 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 5:30 p.m.; Lowell at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 30
Baseball
Stony Brook at Phillips, 1 p.m.; Lincoln-Sudbury at Andover, 2 p.m.; Brooks at St. George’s, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Hingham at Pinkerton, 1 p.m.; Phillips at Deerfield Academy, 2:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Brewster at Phillips, 3 p.m.; Brooks at St. George’s, 4 p.m.
Softball
Austin Prep at Phillips, 1:30 p.m.; St. George’s at Brooks, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Brooks at St. George’s, 3 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Exeter at Phillips, 3 p.m.; St. George’s at Brooks, 4 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Windham at Coe-Brown, 9 a.m.; Lawrence at Braintree, 9 a.m.
Girls Track and Field
Windham at Coe-Brown, 9 a.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 9 a.m.; Lawrence at Braintree, 9:30 a.m.
Boys Volleyball
Northfield Mt Hermon at Phillips, 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 1
Baseball
Central Catholic at Lowell
Boys Track and Field
Newburyport at Pembroke, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Newburyport at Pembroke, 3:30 p.m.
