Friday, Feb. 17
Boys Basketball
Fellowship Christian at Mystic Valley, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Dracut, 5 p.m.; Trinity at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.; Andover at Lawrence, 6:30 p.m.; Alvirne at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Manchester West at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; Lowell at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Concord at Windham, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Methuen at Lowell, 5 p.m.; Somerville at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Billerica at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Derryfield at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 6:30 p.m.; Lebanon at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Tewksbury, 6:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Dracut, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Alvirne, 7 p.m.; Windham at Concord, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Brooks at Phillips, 5:15 p.m.; Masconomet at Andover, 7:10 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Middlesex School at Brooks, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18
Boys Basketball
Thayer Academy at Brooks, 3 p.m.; Phillips at Belmont Hill, 3 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Andover vs. Bishop Feehan, at Woburn, 12 p.m.; Phillips at Deerfield Academy, 1:30 p.m.; Central Catholic vs. Mt. Wachusett at Woburn, 3:30 p.m.; Brooks at Thayer Academy, 4 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Lincoln-Sudbury at Central Catholic, 12:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Lynn Classical, 2 p.m.; Roxbury Latin at Brooks, 3 p.m.; Phillips at Pingree, 4 p.m.; Monadnock at Timberlane, 4:30 p.m.; Shawsheen Valley at Haverhill, 6 p.m.; Salem at Windham, 6:40 p.m.; Weston at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Worcester Academy at Phillips, 2:30 p.m.; Brooks at Milton Academy, 3 p.m.; Methuen at Beverly, 5:30 p.m.; Haverhill at St. Mary's, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 19
Boys Basketball
Cambridge at Andover, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic vs. Beverly at Woburn, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
North Andover vs. Fenwick at Marblehead 1 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Andover at Shrewsbury, 5 p.m.; Newburyport at North Andover, 7 p.m.
