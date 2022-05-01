Monday, May 2
Baseball
Methuen at Tewksbury; Bedford at Salem, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Merrimack at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Trinity at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Brooks at Phillips, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Salem at Souhegan, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Nashoba Regional, 4 p.m.; Nashua North at Pinkerton, 5 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Souhegan at Salem, 4 p.m.; Nashoba Regional at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Nashua North, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Alvirne, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 3:45 p.m.; North Andover at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Salem at Bedford, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Greater Lowell, 4 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Trinity, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Merrimack, 4:30 p.m.; Governor's Academy at Brooks, 4:45 p.m.; Billerica at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Lowell at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Billerica at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.; Bedford at Salem, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Haverhill at Tewksbury, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Windham at Bishop Brady, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Salem at Bedford, 4 p.m.; Pembroke at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Notre Dame, 4:15 p.m.; BB&N at Phillips, 4:45 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Mascenic at Timberlane, 5:15 p.m.; Haverhill at Billerica, 5:30 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 5:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Keene, 5:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Salem at Souhegan, 5:45 p.m.; Methuen at Lawrence, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, May 3
Baseball
Whittier at Northeast Metro, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Lowell Catholic, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Windham, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Dracut at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Alvirne, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Methuen, 5:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; Chelmsford at North Andover, 6 p.m.; Andover at Billerica, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Methuen at Lowell; Haverhill at Dracut, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.; Billerica at Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Softball
Windham at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Northeast Metro at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Nashoba Regional at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Pinkerton at Bedford, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Keene, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Pinkerton at Bedford, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Keene, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Greater Lawrence at Salem, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, May 4
Baseball
Groton at Brooks, 3:45 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Salem at Winnacunnet, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Lowell, 4 p.m.; Billerica at Andover, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Concord, 4 p.m.; Keene at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Windham at Alvirne, 4 p.m.; Dracut at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Methuen at North Andover, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
New Hampton at Phillips, 3:45 p.m.; Brooks at Thayer Academy, 3:45 p.m.; Whittier at Minuteman, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Governor's Academy at Phillips, 3 p.m.; Groton at Brooks, 3:45 p.m.; Salem at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Windham, 4 p.m.
Softball
Brooks at St. Paul's, 3 p.m.; Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 3:15 p.m.; Central Catholic at Haverhill, 3:45 p.m.; Alvirne at Windham, 4 p.m.; Methuen at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Salem, 4 p.m.; Billerica at Andover, 4 p.m.; Concord at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Keene, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Central Catholic at Tewksbury; Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 2:45 p.m.; Groton at Brooks, 3:45 p.m.; Portsmouth at Windham, 4 p.m.; Salem at Winnacunnet, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Keene at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Brooks at Groton, 3 p.m.; Notre Dame at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Salem, 4 p.m.; Billerica at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Andover, 4 p.m.; Sanborn at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Keene, 4 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Phillips at St. Paul's, 3:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Dracut, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Methuen, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Andover at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Phillips at St. Paul's, 3:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Dracut, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Methuen, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Andover at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; Timberlane at John Stark, 4:30 p.m.; Keene at Windham, 5:15 p.m.; Londonderry at Pinkerton, 5:15 p.m.; Methuen at Andover, 5:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Salem at Hollis-Brookline, 5:45 p.m.; Lowell at Lawrence, 6 p.m.; North Andover at Billerica, 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 5
Baseball
Beverly at Methuen, 12 p.m.; Central Catholic at Dracut, 3:45 p.m.; Whittier at Lowell Catholic, 4 p.m.; Shawsheen Valley at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Windham at Portsmouth, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Timberlane at Kennett, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Souhegan, 4 p.m.; Windham at Coe-Brown, 4 p.m.
Softball
Portsmouth at Windham, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Lowell Catholic, 4 p.m.; Mystic Valley at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Pinkerton at Portsmouth, 4 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Northeast Metro, 4 p.m.; Windham at Portsmouth, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Pinkerton at Portsmouth, 4 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Northeast Metro, 4 p.m.; Windham at Portsmouth, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Greater Lawrence at Lowell Catholic, 5 p.m.; Lawrence at St. John's Prep, 6 p.m.
Friday, May 6
Baseball
Timberlane at Salem, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Andover at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Londonderry, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.; Phillips at Groton, 4:45 p.m.; Lowell at Methuen, 6 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Methuen at Dracut; Salem at Londonderry, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Northeast Metro at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Kingswood at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; St. Thomas Aquinas at Windham, 4 p.m.; Souhegan at Pinkerton, 5 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 7 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Londonderry at Salem, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.; Northeast Metro at Whittier, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 5 p.m.; Dracut at Methuen, 5:30 p.m.; Andover at Chelmsford, 6:30 p.m.
Softball
Andover at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Lawrence at Dracut, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Lowell, 4 p.m.; Salem at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Londonderry at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Haverhill at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Windham at Hollis-Brookline, 4 p.m.; Lowell at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Billerica at Andover, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Londonderry, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at Lawrence, 4:15 p.m.; Phillips at Roxbury Latin, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Central Catholic at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Methuen at Tewksbury, 3:30 p.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Windham, 4 p.m.; Lowell at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Andover at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Goffstown at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Londonderry at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at Lawrence, 4:15 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Malden at Greater Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lowell, 5 p.m.; Chelmsford at Methuen, 5:15 p.m.; John Stark at Windham, 5:15 p.m.; Haverhill at North Andover, 5:15 p.m.; Timberlane at Coe-Brown, 5:15 p.m.; Billerica at Lawrence, 6 p.m.; Goffstown at Salem, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 7
Baseball
Roxbury Latin at Brooks, 2 p.m.; Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Brooks at St Sebastian, 3 p.m.; Loomis Chaffee at Phillips, 6:15 p.m.; Medfield at Pinkerton, 7 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Brooks at Phillips Exeter, 3 p.m.; Phillips at Rivers, 3:15 p.m.
Softball
Brooks at Phillips Exeter, 2:30 p.m.; Worcester Academy at Phillips, 3:15 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Roxbury Latin at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Pingree at Brooks, 1:30 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Alvirne at Salem, 9 a.m.; Phillips at Avon, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Alvirne at Salem, 9 a.m.; Phillips at Avon, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Phillips at Choate, 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 8
Baseball
Arlington at North Andover, 11 a.m.
