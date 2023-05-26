Saturday, May 27

Baseball

Marblehead at Haverhill, 10 a.m.; Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 2 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 3 p.m.

Softball

Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 2 p.m.; Burlington at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Phillips at Choate, 8:45 a.m.

Boys Track and Field

Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 2 p.m.

MIAA Division 1 Day 2 at Merrimack College, noon

Girls Track and Field

Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 2 p.m.

MIAA Division 1 Day 2 at Merrimack College, noon

Sunday, May 28

Baseball

St. John's Prep at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

MIAA Division 2 Day 2 at Merrimack College, noon

Girls Track and Field

MIAA Division 2 Day 2 at Merrimack College, noon

Monday, May 29

Baseball

St. John's Prep at Lawrence, 10 a.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Andover at Dracut, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, May 30

Boys Volleyball

Keene at Pinkerton, 5:15 p.m.; Windham at Hollis-Brookline, 6 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you