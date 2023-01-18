Secondary

Methuen co-captain Owen Kneeland, here against Haverhill last year will lead the Rangers into action against the Hillies on Thursday.

 TIM JEAN/Staff photo

Thursday, Jan. 19

Girls Gymnastics

Haverhill at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Andover at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Haverhill at Methuen, 5 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Beverly at Andover, 7:10 p.m.

Boys Skiing

St. John’s Prep at Haverhill, 3 p.m.; Masconomet at North Andover, 3 p.m.; Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Skiing

Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin, 3:30 p.m.; Masconomet at North Andover, 3:40 p.m.

Wrestling

BB&N at Brooks, 4 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 20

Boys Basketball

North Andover at Newburyport; Brooks at Holderness, 4 p.m.; Keene at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Mystic Valley at Fellowship Christian, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Greater Lawrence, 5:15 p.m.; Londonderry at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.; Worcester Academy at Phillips, 6 p.m.; Andover at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.; Windham at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Milford at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Fellowship Christian at KIPP Academy, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Lynn Tech, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Mystic Valley at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Londonderry at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; Pelham at Bishop Brady, 6:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Billerica, 6:30 p.m.; Lowell at Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Pinkerton at Windham, 7 p.m.; North Andover at Tewksbury, 7 p.m.

Boys Skiing

Phillips at Belmont Hill, 7 p.m.

Girls Skiing

Phillips at Belmont Hill, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Chelmsford at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Londonderry, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Mystic Valley, 4:15 p.m.; Timberlane at Salem, 6:45 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Pinkerton at Londonderry, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Salem, 6:45 p.m.

