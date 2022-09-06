Wednesday, Sept. 7
Boys Cross Country
Essex Tech at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Shawsheen Valley at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Lowell, 4 p.m.; Andover at Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Essex Tech at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Shawsheen Valley at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Lowell, 4 p.m.; Andover at Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Field Hockey
Methuen at Westford Academy; North Andover at Lynnfield, 3:45 p.m.; Exeter at Windham, 4 p.m.; Concord at Salem, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Bedford, 5:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Nashua South, 6 p.m.; Bishop Fenwick at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Golf
Haverhill at Methuen, 3 p.m.; Timberlane at Oyster River, 3:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Minuteman, 3:30 p.m.; Pelham at ConVal, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Austin Prep at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Andover at Phillips, 4 p.m.; Lowell Catholic at Greater Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 5:15 p.m.; Milford at Pelham, 5:45 p.m.; Keene at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Nashua North, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 8
Football
Malden at Whittier, 6 p.m.
Golf
Methuen at Dracut, 3 p.m.; Andover at Billerica, 3:15 p.m.; Tewksbury at Central Catholic, 3:15 p.m.; Windham at Goffstown, 3:30 p.m.; Salem at Pinkerton, 3:30 p.m.; North Andover at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Winnacunnet at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; KIPP Academy at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Spaulding at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Minuteman, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Goffstown at Salem, 4 p.m.; Windham at Alvirne, 5:30 p.m.; Dracut at Methuen, 6 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 6 p.m.; Lowell at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; St. John's Shrewsbury at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Greater Lawrence at KIPP Academy, 3:45 p.m.; Timberlane at Winnacunnet, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Alvirne at Windham, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Minuteman, 4 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Salem at Goffstown, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Tewksbury, 4:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.; Methuen at Dracut, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Notre Dame at Andover, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Haverhill at Lincoln-Sudbury; Beverly at Methuen, 5 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 9
Field Hockey
Keene at Windham, 4 p.m.; Manchester Memorial at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Laconia, 4 p.m.; East Longmeadow at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Natick at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Football
Greater Lawrence at Wakefield, 6 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Sudbury at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Lynn English at Methuen, 7 p.m.; Andover at Shrewsbury, 7 p.m.; Springfield Central at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Goffstown at Pinkerton, 7 p.m.; Beverly at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; St. Thomas Aquinas at Pelham, 7 p.m.; Salem at Bedford, 7 p.m.
Golf
Pelham at Lebanon, 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Greater Lawrence at Ipswich, 4 p.m.; Kennett at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Brooks at Phillips Exeter, 4:45 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Pelham at Kennett, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Chelmsford at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Billerica, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Whittier at Greater Lawrence, 5:15 p.m.; North Andover at Lynnfield, 5:30 p.m.; Pelham at Laconia, 5:45 p.m.; Windham at Exeter, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Salem, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Boys Cross Country
Central Catholic at Attleboro; Brooks at Nobles; Pelham at Oyster River, 10 a.m.; Salem at Souhegan, 10 a.m.; Shrewsbury at Andover, 10 a.m.
Girls Cross Country
Central Catholic at Attleboro, 10 a.m.; Brooks at Nobles, 10 a.m.; Pelham at Oyster River, 10 a.m.; Salem at Souhegan, 10 a.m.; Shrewsbury at Andover, 10 a.m.
Field Hockey
Andover at Watertown, 10 a.m.
Football
Windham at Nashua South, 2 p.m.; Brooks at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Spaulding at Pelham, 12 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Hanover at Timberlane, 12:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Central Catholic, 1 p.m.; Phillips Exeter at Brooks, 1 p.m.; Peabody at North Andover, 4 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Spaulding at Timberlane, 12:30 p.m.; Dana Hall at Phillips, 3 p.m.
