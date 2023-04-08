Saturday, April 8
Baseball
Whittier at Georgetown, 10 a.m.; Phillips at Worcester Academy, 12 p.m.; Central Catholic at Leominster, 12 p.m.; Brooks at Tabor Academy, 3 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Taft at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Groton at Phillips, 2 p.m.; Tabor Academy at Brooks, 2:30 p.m.
Softball
Austin Prep at Phillips, 2:30 p.m.; Brooks at Tabor Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Phillips at Taft, 2 p.m.; Tabor Academy at Brooks, 2:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Brooks at Tabor Academy, 3 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Andover at Phillips, 12 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Andover at Phillips, 12 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Andover at North Andover, 12:30 p.m.
Monday, April 10
Baseball
Exeter at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Concord at Windham, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Ipswich, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Triton, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Alvirne, 4 p.m.; Shrewsbury at Andover, 4 p.m.; Lynnfield at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Brooks at Pingree, 4:30 p.m.; Methuen at Beverly, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Nashua North at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Northeast Metro, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Alvirne at Windham, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Winnacunnet, 4 p.m.; Northeast Metro at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Nobles at Phillips, 4:45 p.m.; Dexter Southfield School at Brooks, 5 p.m.; Pinkerton at Portsmouth, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Westford Academy at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Exeter, 4 p.m.; Windham at Concord, 4 p.m.; Peabody at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Alvirne at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Andover at Shrewsbury, 4 p.m.; Brooks at Pingree, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Methuen at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; North Andover at Bedford, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Shawsheen Valley, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Dover, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Salem at Derryfield, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Notre Dame at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at North Andover, 3:45 p.m.; Lawrence at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Keene at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Windham at Pembroke, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Shawsheen Valley, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 4 p.m.; Derryfield at Salem, 4 p.m.; Dover at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Whittier at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Lowell, 5 p.m.; North Andover at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 5 p.m.; Chelmsford at Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Pinkerton at Timberlane, 5:15 p.m.; Souhegan at Windham, 6 p.m.; Salem at Bishop Guertin, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, April 11
Boys Lacrosse
Timberlane at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Souhegan at Windham, 4 p.m.; Salem at Dover, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Haverhill, 6 p.m.; North Andover at Lowell, 6 p.m.; Andover at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Methuen at Dracut, 7 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
St. Thomas Aquinas at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.; Dover at Salem, 4 p.m.; Dracut at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Lowell at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Softball
Whittier at Greater Lowell, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Lynn Tech, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Pelham at Kearsarge, 4 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Salem at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Kingswood, 4 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Salem at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Kingswood, 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.