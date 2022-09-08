Friday, Sept. 9
Field Hockey
Keene at Windham, 4 p.m.; Manchester Memorial at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Laconia, 4 p.m.; East Longmeadow at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Natick at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Football
Greater Lawrence at Wakefield, 6 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Sudbury at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Lynn English at Methuen, 7 p.m.; Andover at Shrewsbury, 7 p.m.; Springfield Central at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Goffstown at Pinkerton, 7 p.m.; Beverly at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; St. Thomas Aquinas at Pelham, 7 p.m.; Salem at Bedford, 7 p.m.
Golf
Pelham at Lebanon, 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Greater Lawrence at Ipswich, 4 p.m.; Kennett at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Brooks at Phillips Exeter, 4:45 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Pelham at Kennett, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Chelmsford at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Billerica, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Whittier at Greater Lawrence, 5:15 p.m.; North Andover at Lynnfield, 5:30 p.m.; Pelham at Laconia, 5:45 p.m.; Windham at Exeter, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Salem, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Boys Cross Country
Central Catholic at Attleboro; Brooks at Nobles; Pelham at Oyster River, 10 a.m.; Salem at Souhegan, 10 a.m.; Shrewsbury at Andover, 10 a.m.
Girls Cross Country
Central Catholic at Attleboro, 10 a.m.; Brooks at Nobles, 10 a.m.; Pelham at Oyster River, 10 a.m.; Salem at Souhegan, 10 a.m.; Shrewsbury at Andover, 10 a.m.
Field Hockey
Andover at Watertown, 10 a.m.
Football
Windham at Nashua South, 2 p.m.; Brooks at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Spaulding at Pelham, 12 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Hanover at Timberlane, 12:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Central Catholic, 1 p.m.; Phillips Exeter at Brooks, 1 p.m.; Peabody at North Andover, 4 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Spaulding at Timberlane, 12:30 p.m.; Dana Hall at Phillips, 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.