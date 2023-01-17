Wednesday, Jan. 18
Boys Basketball
Dexter Southfield School at Phillips, 5 p.m.; Whittier at Ipswich, 5:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Phillips at Thayer Academy, 5 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Haverhill at Billerica, 5 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
North Andover at Concord-Carlisle, 4:15 p.m.; Phillips at St Sebastian, 4:40 p.m.; Central Catholic at Billerica, 7:10 p.m.; Londonderry at Salem, 7:20 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Lawrence Academy at Phillips, 4:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Acton-Boxborough, 6:55 p.m.; Waltham at Methuen, 7:10 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Marianapolis Prep at Phillips, 3:15 p.m.; North Andover at Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Marianapolis Prep at Phillips, 3:15 p.m.; North Andover at Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Phillips at Proctor Academy, 2:45 p.m.
Girls Skiing
Phillips at Proctor Academy, 2:45 p.m.
Wrestling
St Sebastian at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Exeter at Windham, 6 p.m.; North Andover at Haverhill, 6 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Whittier, 6 p.m.; Keene at Salem, 6 p.m.; Campbell at Pelham, 6 p.m.; Methuen at Lowell, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lawrence, 6 p.m.; Pinkerton at Nashua North, 6 p.m.; Andover at Tewksbury, 6:30 p.m.; Bedford at Timberlane, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 19
Girls Gymnastics
Haverhill at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Andover at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Haverhill at Methuen, 6 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Beverly at Andover, 7:10 p.m.
Boys Skiing
St. John's Prep at Haverhill, 3 p.m.; Masconomet at North Andover, 3 p.m.; Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Skiing
Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin, 3:30 p.m.; Masconomet at North Andover, 3:40 p.m.
Wrestling
BB&N at Brooks, 4 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 20
Boys Basketball
North Andover at Newburyport; Brooks at Holderness, 4 p.m.; Keene at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Mystic Valley at Fellowship Christian, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Greater Lawrence, 5:15 p.m.; Londonderry at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.; Worcester Academy at Phillips, 6 p.m.; Andover at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.; Windham at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Milford at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Fellowship Christian at KIPP Academy, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Lynn Tech, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Mystic Valley at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Londonderry at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; Pelham at Bishop Brady, 6:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Billerica, 6:30 p.m.; Lowell at Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Pinkerton at Windham, 7 p.m.; North Andover at Tewksbury, 7 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Phillips at Belmont Hill, 7 p.m.
Girls Skiing
Phillips at Belmont Hill, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Chelmsford at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Londonderry, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Mystic Valley, 4:15 p.m.; Timberlane at Salem, 6:45 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Pinkerton at Londonderry, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Salem, 6:45 p.m.
