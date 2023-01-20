Saturday, Jan. 21
Boys Basketball
Phillips at Deerfield Academy, 4 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Tabor Academy at Brooks, 2:30 p.m.; Phillips at Deerfield Academy, 2:45 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Timberlane at St. Thomas Aquinas; Matignon at Methuen, 12 p.m.; Windham at Londonderry, 2 p.m.; Phillips at Nobles, 4:15 p.m.; Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 4:30 p.m.; Dexter Southfield School at Brooks, 4:45 p.m.; Andover at Waltham, 7 p.m.; Exeter at Salem, 7:20 p.m.; Bedford at Pinkerton, 7:40 p.m.; Lowell at Haverhill, 8 p.m.; Essex Tech at Greater Lawrence, 8 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Andover at Shrewsbury; Phillips at St Marks, 2:15 p.m.; Proctor Academy at Brooks, 2:30 p.m.; Billerica at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Acton-Boxborough at Methuen, 5 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Andover at Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, 9:30 a.m.; Pinkerton at Portsmouth, 10 a.m.; Salem at Phillips Exeter, 1 p.m.; Pelham at Lebanon, 2:30 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Andover at Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, 9:30 a.m.; Pinkerton at Portsmouth, 10 a.m.; Salem at Exeter, 1 p.m.; Pelham at Lebanon, 2:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Haverhill at Timberlane, 9 a.m.; Whittier at Natick, 10 a.m.; Andover at Natick, 10 a.m.; Pelham at Bishop Guertin, 10 a.m.; Waltham at Methuen, 10 a.m.; Central Catholic at Springfield Central, 10 a.m.; Lawrence at Greater Lawrence, 10 a.m.; Pinkerton at Concord, 10 a.m.; Phillips at Belmont Hill, 3 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 22
Girls Gymnastics
Dracut at Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Bedford at Pelham, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Lowell Catholic at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Sudbury at North Andover, 6:25 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Windham at Pelham, 8:30 a.m.
Girls Swimming
Windham at Pelham, 8:30 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 23
Boys Basketball
Fellowship Christian at South Merrimack, 5 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Fellowship Christian at South Merrimack, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Salem at Plymouth, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Boys Basketball
Lynn Tech at Fellowship Christian, 4 p.m.; KIPP Academy at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Shawsheen Valley at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Pelham at John Stark, 6 p.m.; Salem at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Chelmsford, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Fellowship Christian at Lynn Tech, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Innovation Academy, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; John Stark at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Bow at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Lowell at Haverhill, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
North Andover at Methuen, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Andover at Haverhill, 3 p.m.; St. John's Prep at North Andover, 3 p.m.
Girls Skiing
St. John's Prep at North Andover, 3:40 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Burlington at Haverhill, 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.