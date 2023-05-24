Thursday, May 25

Baseball

Dracut at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Nashua South, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Windham, 4 p.m.; Andover at Beverly, 4 p.m.; Dracut at Haverhill, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

North Andover at Burlington, 6 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

North Andover at Reading; Manchester Central at Timberlane, 4 p.m.

Softball

Whittier at Lowell Catholic, 4 p.m.; Nashoba Regional at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Timberlane at Dover, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at St. John's Prep, 5 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

New Hampshire Division 1 Meet

Girls Track and Field

New Hampshire Division 1 Meet

Friday, May 26

Baseball

Tewksbury at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Windham, 4 p.m.; B.C. High at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Salem at Exeter, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Lawrence, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Timberlane at Merrimack Valley, 4 p.m.; Windham at Hanover, 4 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Methuen at Burlington, 5 p.m.; Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 5:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Masconomet, 6 p.m.

Softball

Winnacunnet at Windham, 4 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Exeter at Salem, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Phillips at Choate, 8:45 a.m.

Girls Tennis

Kennett at Windham, 4 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Innovation Academy at Greater Lawrence, 4:15 p.m.; Timberlane at Coe-Brown, 6 p.m.; Salem at Farmington, 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

Baseball

Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 2 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 3 p.m.

Softball

Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 2 p.m.; Burlington at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Phillips at Choate, 8:45 a.m.

Boys Track and Field

Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 2 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 2 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

Baseball

St. John's Prep at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Monday, May 29

Baseball

St. John's Prep at Lawrence, 10 a.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Andover at Dracut, 1 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you