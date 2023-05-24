Thursday, May 25
Baseball
Dracut at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Nashua South, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Windham, 4 p.m.; Andover at Beverly, 4 p.m.; Dracut at Haverhill, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
North Andover at Burlington, 6 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
North Andover at Reading; Manchester Central at Timberlane, 4 p.m.
Softball
Whittier at Lowell Catholic, 4 p.m.; Nashoba Regional at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Timberlane at Dover, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at St. John's Prep, 5 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
New Hampshire Division 1 Meet
Girls Track and Field
New Hampshire Division 1 Meet
Friday, May 26
Baseball
Tewksbury at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Windham, 4 p.m.; B.C. High at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Salem at Exeter, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Lawrence, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Timberlane at Merrimack Valley, 4 p.m.; Windham at Hanover, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Methuen at Burlington, 5 p.m.; Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 5:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Masconomet, 6 p.m.
Softball
Winnacunnet at Windham, 4 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Exeter at Salem, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Phillips at Choate, 8:45 a.m.
Girls Tennis
Kennett at Windham, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Innovation Academy at Greater Lawrence, 4:15 p.m.; Timberlane at Coe-Brown, 6 p.m.; Salem at Farmington, 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 27
Baseball
Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 2 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 3 p.m.
Softball
Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 2 p.m.; Burlington at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Phillips at Choate, 8:45 a.m.
Boys Track and Field
Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 2 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 2 p.m.
Sunday, May 28
Baseball
St. John's Prep at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Monday, May 29
Baseball
St. John's Prep at Lawrence, 10 a.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Andover at Dracut, 1 p.m.
