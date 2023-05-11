Friday, May 12
Baseball
Methuen at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.; Oyster River at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Windham at Manchester Central, 4 p.m.; Dracut at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Andover at Lawrence, 4:30 p.m.; Northeast Metro at Whittier, 5 p.m.; North Andover at Lowell, 6 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Pelham at Stevens, 4 p.m.; Keene at Windham, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Lowell Catholic, 4 p.m.; Dover at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Kingswood, 5:30 p.m.; Methuen at Haverhill, 6 p.m.; Dracut at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Lowell Catholic at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Dover, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Andover at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; North Andover at Dracut, 7 p.m.
Softball
Oyster River at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Concord at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Nashua North at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Minuteman, 4 p.m.; Manchester Central at Windham, 4:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Andover, 4:30 p.m.; Lawrence Academy at Phillips, 4:45 p.m.; Northeast Metro at Whittier, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Chelmsford at Haverhill, 3:45 p.m.; Tewksbury at Andover, 4 p.m.; Bow at Windham, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Nashua South, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at North Andover, 4:15 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Haverhill at Andover, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Manchester West, 4 p.m.; Bow at Windham, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Nashua South at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Lynn Classical at Whittier, 4:30 p.m.; Dracut at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Chelmsford at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Lynn Tech, 5 p.m.; Lawrence at Andover, 5 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Timberlane, 5:15 p.m.; John Stark at Pinkerton, 5:15 p.m.; Coe-Brown at Windham, 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 13
Baseball
Central Catholic at Beverly, 12 p.m.; Pinkerton at Keene, 12 p.m.; Phillips at Deerfield Academy, 1 p.m.; Thayer Academy at Brooks, 2 p.m.; Phillips at Deerfield Academy, 3 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Phillips at Pomfret, 1:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Concord-Carlisle at Central Catholic, 12:30 p.m.; Brooks at Thayer Academy, 2 p.m.; Loomis Chaffee at Phillips, 5 p.m.
Softball
Whittier at Rockport, 11 a.m.; Thayer Academy at Brooks, 2 p.m.; Phillips at Deerfield Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Brooks at Thayer Academy, 2:30 p.m.; Choate at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Austin Prep at Phillips, 1 p.m.; Thayer Academy at Brooks, 2 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Andover Boosters Meet, 9 a.m.
Girls Track and Field
Andover Boosters Meet, 9 a.m.
Monday, May 15
Baseball
Tewksbury at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Manchester Memorial at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Goffstown at Windham, 4 p.m.; KIPP Academy at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Nashua South at Salem, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Lawrence, 4:15 p.m.; Andover at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Phillips at St Sebastian, 4:45 p.m.; Billerica at Methuen, 6 p.m.; KIPP Academy at Greater Lawrence, 6:15 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Campbell at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Minuteman, 4 p.m.; Souhegan at Salem, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Pelham at Campbell, 4 p.m.; Nashua South at Salem, 4 p.m.; Oyster River at Timberlane, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Tewksbury at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Windham at Goffstown, 4 p.m.; Salem at Nashua South, 4 p.m.; Dracut at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Spaulding at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 4:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Pentucket, 4:30 p.m.; Methuen at Lowell, 6 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Methuen at Chelmsford, 3:45 p.m.; Lowell at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Goffstown at Windham, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.; Fellowship Christian at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Salem at Concord, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Methuen at Tewksbury, 3:30 p.m.; Boston Latin at Andover, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Windham at Goffstown, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Fellowship Christian at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Concord at Salem, 4 p.m.; Spaulding at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Salem at Winnacunnet, 4 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Winnacunnet at Salem, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Billerica at Andover, 5 p.m.; Haverhill at Methuen, 5 p.m.; North Andover at Dracut, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Windham at Pinkerton, 5:15 p.m.; Timberlane at Keene, 5:45 p.m.; Salem at Souhegan, 6 p.m.
