Monday, Jan. 23

Boys Basketball

Fellowship Christian at South Merrimack, 5 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Fellowship Christian at South Merrimack, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Salem at Plymouth, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Boys Basketball

Lynn Tech at Fellowship Christian, 4 p.m.; KIPP Academy at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Shawsheen Valley at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Pelham at John Stark, 6 p.m.; Salem at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Chelmsford, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Fellowship Christian at Lynn Tech, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Innovation Academy, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; John Stark at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Bow at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Lowell at Haverhill, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

North Andover at Methuen, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Skiing

Andover at Haverhill, 3 p.m.; St. John’s Prep at North Andover, 3 p.m.

Girls Skiing

St. John’s Prep at North Andover, 3:40 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Burlington at Haverhill, 4:30 p.m.

