220217-et-cru-WhittierBoysHoop-1.JPG

Tyler Rice, here in a file photo, and Whittier will travel to Mystic Valley on Wednesday.

 Carl Russo/Staff photo

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Boys Basketball

Brooks at Dexter Southfield School, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Mystic Valley, 5:15 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Methuen at Haverhill, 7 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Dover at Windham, 4:40 p.m.; Hingham at Central Catholic, 5:10 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Essex Tech, 6:30 p.m.; St. John's Prep at Andover, 7:10 p.m.; Lowell at North Andover, 8:05 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Haverhill at Malden Catholic, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Concord, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Indoor Track

Windham at Souhegan, 1 p.m.; Andover at Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Indoor Track

Pelham at Phillips Exeter, 1 p.m.; Windham at Souhegan, 3 p.m.; Andover at Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, 4:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Whittier at Greater Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Tewksbury at Haverhill, 6 p.m.; Andover at Billerica, 6 p.m.; Pelham at Bow, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 6 p.m.; Timberlane at Windham, 6 p.m.; Methuen at Lawrence, 6 p.m.; Pinkerton at Salem, 6 p.m.; North Andover at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 5

Girls Gymnastics

Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Haverhill at Shawsheen Valley, 7:10 p.m.

Boys Skiing

Londonderry at Pinkerton, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Skiing

Londonderry at Pinkerton, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 6

Boys Basketball

Fellowship Christian at Minuteman, 4 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Minuteman at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Pembroke at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.; Billerica at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Dover, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin, 6:30 p.m.; Lawrence at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at Haverhill, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Portsmouth, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Minuteman at Fellowship Christian, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Greater Lowell, 5:15 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.; Portsmouth at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Pelham at Pembroke, 6:30 p.m.; John Stark at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Methuen at Dracut, 7 p.m.; Haverhill at Lawrence, 7 p.m.; Windham at Winnacunnet, 7 p.m.; Andover at Bridgewater/Raynham, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Londonderry at Salem, 7 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Greater Lawrence at Tri - County, 6 p.m.

Boys Skiing

Andover at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Minuteman at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; North Andover at Haverhill, 4:30 p.m.; Alvirne at Salem, 6:45 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Alvirne at Salem, 6:45 p.m.

Wrestling

Timberlane at Sanford; Haverhill at Ashland, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Boys Basketball

Tabor Academy at Brooks, 2:30 p.m.; Phillips at Choate, 3:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Brooks at Middlesex School, 4 p.m.; Phillips at Choate, 5:15 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Brooks at Groton, 3:15 p.m.; Pinkerton at Concord, 3:30 p.m.; Phillips at Choate, 4 p.m.; Windham at Bow, 5:30 p.m.; Andover at Westford Academy, 6:40 p.m.; Bedford at Methuen, 7 p.m.; Timberlane at Goffstown, 7:15 p.m.; Bishop Brady at Salem, 7:20 p.m.; Central Catholic at Shrewsbury, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Phillips at Choate, 1 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Bedford at Pinkerton, 7 p.m.

Boys Indoor Track

Timberlane at Alvirne, 10 a.m.; Pinkerton at Concord, 2:30 p.m.

Girls Indoor Track

Timberlane at Alvirne, 10 a.m.; Pinkerton at Concord, 2:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Pinkerton at Oyster River, 12 p.m.; Salem at Oyster River, 1 p.m.; Pelham at Windham, 1 p.m.; Phillips at Choate, 1:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Pinkerton at Oyster River, 12 p.m.; Salem at Oyster River, 1 p.m.; Windham at Pelham, 1 p.m.; Phillips at Choate, 1:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Timberlane at Sanford; Pentucket at Haverhill, 9 a.m.; Nashua North at Salem, 9 a.m.; Lowell at Andover, 10 a.m.; Pelham at Chelmsford, 10 a.m.; Tewksbury at Methuen, 10 a.m.; Phillips at Choate, 2:30 p.m.; Brooks at St. Paul's, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 8

Girls Gymnastics

Pelham at Pinkerton, 1 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Medford at North Andover, 3 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you