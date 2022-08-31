Thursday, Sept. 1
Golf
Windham at Hollis-Brookline, 3 p.m.; Dracut at Andover, 3:15 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 3:15 p.m.; Alvirne at Timberlane, 3:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Nashoba Regional, 3:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Nashua North, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Pinkerton at Concord, 4 p.m.; Salem at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Nashua North, 4 p.m.; Windham at Nashua South, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Nashua North at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Concord at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Nashua South at Windham, 4 p.m.; Spaulding at Salem, 4 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Winnacunnet at Timberlane, 5:45 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 2
Field Hockey
Timberlane at Exeter, 10 a.m.; Dover at Salem, 4 p.m.
Football
Manchester Memorial at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Manchester Central, 7 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Exeter at Pinkerton, 5:15 p.m.; Portsmouth at Windham, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 3
Field Hockey
Windham at Bishop Guertin, 11 a.m.
Football
Pinkerton at Windham, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Boys Cross Country
Keene at Windham, 4 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Keene at Windham, 4 p.m.
Golf
Andover at North Andover, 3 p.m.; Timberlane at Trinity, 3 p.m.; Windham at Trinity, 3 p.m.; Haverhill at Central Catholic, 3:15 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Greater Lowell, 3:30 p.m.; Concord at Salem, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Exeter at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Bedford at Windham, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Londonderry at Salem, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Whittier, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 5:30 p.m.; Lowell at Andover, 6 p.m.; Acton-Boxborough at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Spaulding at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Exeter, 4 p.m.; Andover at Tewksbury, 4:15 p.m.; Windham at Bedford, 6 p.m.; Salem at Londonderry, 6 p.m.; Lawrence at Methuen, 6 p.m.; Haverhill at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Methuen at Walpole, 4:45 p.m.; Acton-Boxborough at Andover, 5:30 p.m.; North Andover at Woburn, 5:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Concord-Carlisle, 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.