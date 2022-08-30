Wednesday, Aug. 31

Field Hockey

Timberlane at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Windham at Manchester Central, 6 p.m.; Salem at Bishop Guertin, 6 p.m.

Golf

Central Catholic at Lowell, 3 p.m.; Tewksbury at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Dover at Salem, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 1

Golf

Windham at Hollis-Brookline, 3 p.m.; Dracut at Andover, 3:15 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 3:15 p.m.; Alvirne at Timberlane, 3:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Nashoba Regional, 3:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Nashua North, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Pinkerton at Concord, 4 p.m.; Salem at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Nashua North, 4 p.m.; Windham at Nashua South, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Nashua North at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Concord at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Nashua South at Windham, 4 p.m.; Spaulding at Salem, 4 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Winnacunnet at Timberlane, 5:45 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 2

Field Hockey

Timberlane at Exeter, 10 a.m.; Dover at Salem, 4 p.m.

Football

Manchester Memorial at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Manchester Central, 7 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Exeter at Pinkerton, 5:15 p.m.; Portsmouth at Windham, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 3

Field Hockey

Windham at Bishop Guertin, 11 a.m.

Football

Pinkerton at Windham, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Boys Cross Country

Keene at Windham, 4 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Keene at Windham, 4 p.m.

Golf

Andover at North Andover, 3 p.m.; Timberlane at Trinity, 3 p.m.; Windham at Trinity, 3 p.m.; Haverhill at Central Catholic, 3:15 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Greater Lowell, 3:30 p.m.; Concord at Salem, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Exeter at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Bedford at Windham, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Londonderry at Salem, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Whittier, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 5:30 p.m.; Lowell at Andover, 6 p.m.; Acton-Boxborough at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Spaulding at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Exeter, 4 p.m.; Andover at Tewksbury, 4:15 p.m.; Windham at Bedford, 6 p.m.; Salem at Londonderry, 6 p.m.; Lawrence at Methuen, 6 p.m.; Haverhill at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Methuen at Walpole, 4:45 p.m.; Acton-Boxborough at Andover, 5:30 p.m.; North Andover at Woburn, 5:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Concord-Carlisle, 6 p.m.

