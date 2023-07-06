As tough as it was when a June pro boxing card set for the Lowell Memorial Auditorium fell through, another door opened for a couple unbeaten pros fighting out of the Lawtown Boxing Club.
It was announced this week that Methuen’s Luke Iannuccilli and Lowell’s Gabriel Morales would be added to the August 11 “Veterans Stadium Showcase,” an outdoor pro-am boxing event in Quincy.
Morales is currently 7-0 as a pro, while Iannuccilli is 6-0.
The two young unbeatens will join Haverhill’s Harry Gigliotti (9-4, 3 KOs) on the fight card. All three fight for Reyes Boxing Promotions, which is pitching in for this event presented by Granite Chin Promotions.
Former New England Welterweight Champion Ohan, Jr. (18-2, 9 KOs), of Holbrook, will face Gigliotti, the reigning ABF Atlantic super lightweight title holder, in the eight-round main event.
Morales, a union carpenter, is fighting in a six-rounder.
“I’m pretty excited about fighting on this show,” Morales said. “I think fighting outdoors will help. I do all my running outside. No roof and cleaner air than if we were fighting indoors in a crowded room. I’m a boxer-puncher who has good output and I can box. I want to keep this train rolling. I was supposed to fight a 5-0 opponent on a show a couple of weeks ago that was canceled. I’m fighting on this show to stay active. I’ll take my time, pick my spots, and get more comfortable in the ring.”
Iannuccilli, who now works as a janitor for the Town of Methuen, meets the always-tough Maine middleweight Ryan Thomas Clark (2-4, 1 KO) in a six-round fight.
“(Changing jobs) made a tremendous difference,” Iannuccilli explained. “I worked manual jobs and then would go straight to the gym after work. That was physically draining. This job isn’t as physically demanding and I get out at 2 o’clock, so I get a nice break, and go to the gym refreshed.
“I respect all my opponents, but want to fight bigger names, and go after a local title. I was supposed to fight (Julien) Baptiste (USBF Middleweight Champion), but it didn’t happen. If we both win on August 11h, I’d definitely be interested in fighting him down the road.”
Tickets for “Veterans Stadium Showcase,” are on sale and available for purchase online at www.EventBrite.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.