Andover wrestling went 2-1 in a quad on Saturdayday. The Warriors knocked off Coventry (RI), 51-30 and Springfield Central, 54-28. The loss came to recent Lowell Holiday champ Shawsheen Tech, 48-31.
Yandel Morales, Anthony Archambault, Lucas Oliveira and Will Sheehan led the 7-1 Warriors, going 3-0 on the day.
Warrior Results
106: Yandel Morales 3-0; 113: Ryan Van Buren 1-2; 120: Jason Ballou 1-2; 126: Nick Archambault 0-2, Brody Conroy 1-0; 132: Nick Archambault 1-0, Adrian Luck 0-2; 138: Adrian Luck 1-0, Sandro Luck 0-2; 145: Sandro Luck 0-1, Henry Prussman 1-0, Anthony Archambault 1-0; 152: Anthony Archambault 2-0, Amir Zamani 0-1; 160: Amir Zamani 1-1, Gavin Archambault 1-0; 170: Lucas Oliveira 3-0; 182: Nico Welch 1-1, Will Sheehan 1-0; 195: Will Sheehan 2-0, Sammy Joseph 1-0; 220: Stephen Medeiros 1-2; 285: Jason Osborne 1-1, Jacob Medeiros 0-1
SALEM MATMEN DOMINATE
Salem High absolutely dominated the field in a super-quad below the border at Wakefield High.
The Blue Devils took no prisoners, drilling BC High, 66-18; Marblehead-Swampscott, 78-6; Wakefield, 52-20; Gloucester, 71-12; and Lawrence, 75-6.
Top Salem Performers
Evan Lynch, 3-0; Brody McDonald, 5-0; Logan Smith, 3-0; Spencer Buscema, 5-0; Caleb O’Rourke, 5-0; Talen Walton, 1-0; Brayden Fleming, 5-0; Matteo Mustapha, 4-0; David Jacques, 5-0; Tyler Pavidis, 5-0; Maddox Boudreau, 3-1; Jariel Hernandez, 1-1; Cam Monahan, 2-1; Jon Belkus, 3-1; Ben Begin, 4-1
KNIGHTS SWEEP
North Andover High swept a super-quad at Beverly High, posting five wins. The Knights knocked off North Reading/Lynnfield, 36-28; Salem, Mass., 51-21; Greater Lawrence Tech, 52-24; Arlington, 45-30 and Beverly, 40-36.
The Reggies went 1-3 on the day, beating Arlington, 42-39, while falling to Salem, 57-24, and to the host team, 48-30. GLT is now 6-5 on the year.
Greater Lawrence Tech Results
106: Izick Diaz, 2-2; 113: Justin Toglia, 2-2; 120: Michael Deleon 4-0; 126: Olivia Delegas, 0-4; 132: Dylan Smith, 3-1; 138: Justin Deemie, 0-3; Maliq Gay-Cezar 0-1; 145: Joshua Matos 2-2; 152: Kaelib Reynolds 2-2; 160: Jonathan Crow 1-0, Jayden LaPointe 0-3; 170: Xavier Tirado 1-3; 182: Jimmy Grajales, 0-4; 195: Michael Pena, 1-2; Armoni Acevedo 0-1; 220: Carlos Cruz, 2-2; 285: Armany Melo 1-3.
Boys Hockey
CENTRAL POSTS SHUTOUT
Central Catholic got 18 saves from Timmy Briley to slay Archbishop Williams, 2-0.
Max Gagnon scored for the Raiders in the first period with Brady Rickenbach and Sean Gray assisting.
In the second, Gray and Gagnon assisted on a Rickenbach goal.
KNIGHTS WIN TOURNEY
North Andover and Nashoba played three scoreless periods, deciding the Haverhill Christmas Tournament championship in a shootout.
While in the MIAA’s eyes, it goes down as a tie, the Knights took the win in the shootout to club the title.
Dylan Fitzpatrick, Terrell Peoples, and Andrew Beausang all scored in the shootout.
Troy Takesian was the tournament MVP and earned his first career shutout. He stopped all 38 shots that he faced, including five big ones in overtime.
