Friday may have been a bit wild weather-wise, but it was a great day for Haverhill on the ice.
The Haverhill High boys and the HPNA girls each picked up clutch one-goal wins to hit the holiday weekend in style.
For the boys, it was 2-1 over Bedford as Nick DiBurro and Darren Ackerman found the net.
The girls built a 3-0 lead and then hung on, surviving a wild three-goal barrage to knock off Bishop Fenwick, 4-3.
Here's a look at the rest of Friday's abbreviated local sports schedule.
Boys Ice Hockey
Haverhill 2, Bedford 1
Bedford (2-3): 0 1 0 — 1
Haverhill (2-1): 0 1 1 — 2
Goals: Nick DiBurro, Darren Ackerman
Assists: Brendan Rosenthal, John Bishop, Braxton Caswell
Saves: Dylan Soucy 24
Girls Ice Hockey
HPNA 4, Bishop Fenwick 3
Bishop Fenwick: 0 0 3 — 3
Haverhill: 0 2 2 — 4
Goals: Paige Nottingham, Mia Kmiec, Gabi Locke, Kaitlyn Bush
Assists: Gabby Harty, Rachel Keating 2, Cassie Doherty, Chase Nassar
Girls Gymnastics
Central Catholic 141.6, Dracut 120.3
Central placers:
Vault
1. Julia Turrisi 9.1
3. Julia Murphy 8.8
Bars
1. Ashlyn Pinet 8.9
2. Turrisi 8.8
3. Deidre Donovan 8.7
Beam
1. Turrisi 9.2
2. Ally White 8.9
3. Murphy 8.7
Riley Salerno 8.7
Floor
1. Turrisi 9.3
2. Sarah Summerton 9.2
3. White 9.1
All-Around
1. Julia Turrisi 36.4
Wrestling
Lawrence splits pair
Match Scores: Lawrence 48, Masco/Essex Tech 36; Salem 51, Lawrence 30
Lawrence results:
106 Jayden Reynoso 2-0
113 Domenic Armano 1-1
120 Kelyn Pena 1-1
126 Naizel Florian 1-0 Junior Revolorio 0-1
132 Naizel Florian 0-1 Rusell Nyguyen 0-1
138 Joel Garcia 2-0
145 Rancis Santana 0-2
152 Xavier Rios 1-0 Juan Carlos Martinez 1-0
160 Juan Carlos Martinez 1-0 Thomas Rodriguez 0-1
170 Daney Rosa 1-1
182 Jordany Mateo 0-2
195 Elijah Santell 1-1
220 Nathaniel Ramos 1-1
285 Mauricio Garcia 0-2
Methuen wins three!
Team scores: Methuen 54, Wakefield 18; Methuen 66, Boston Latin 18; Methuen 43, Concord-Carlisle 24
Methuen results:
106: Antonio Rios 2-0; 113: Dom Gaangi 3-0; 120: Joe Tavares 2-0; 126: Anthony DeMaio 2-1; 132: Jack Stoddard 0-2, Cael Keough 1-0; 138: Noah Beshara 3-0; 145: Vincent Jimenez 2-1; 152: Vinnie DeMaio 2-0, Anthony Campagnone 1-0; 160: Jeydany Ortega 2-1; 170: Shane Eason 3-0; 182: Joe Bolduc 2-0, Michael Carmona 1-0; 195: Carmona 1-1, Gabe Fonseca 1-0; 220: Dylan Panas 1-1; HVY: Josirus Gomez 2-0
Records: Methuen 10-0
