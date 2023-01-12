The Northern Essex Community College men’s basketball team, ranked seventh in this week’s NJCAA national poll opened the season’s second half on Thursday night in convincing fashion with a 109-52 victory over the Pointers of UConn-Avery Point. The win was the 11th in a row for NECC as they improve to 15-1 overall and 10-0 in conference play.
Making his first career start Darlin Santiago scored a career high 26 points, hitting seven of 11 from three-point land, to pace the win. ...
Liz Lavoie erupted for 29 points and freshman Brooke Benz chipped in 16 as Pinkerton Academy knocked off Nashua South, 75-51, in a rare girls hoop Thursday nighter. …
In Wednesday night indoor track action, it was North Andover dropping Central (76-24) and Haverhill (78-22).
Leading the way for the Knights were
Andrew Webster in long jump (19-7.25), Mickey Valentino in the shot put (45-9.5), Nate Jacques in shot put (43-11.25) and hurdles (8.08), Cam Reiland in the mile (4:29.50), and both Cole Giles (2:42.91) and Marc Conrad (2:45.00) in the 1000. …
Jake Costa, John Bishop and Jax Mulligan each had a pair of goals on Wednesday night to lift Haverhill over Cambridge, 7-2, in boys hockey. …
Salem High wrestling moved to 11-0 with a 48-20 win over Concord on Wednesday night. Evan Lynch, Caleb O’Rourke, Matteo Mustapha, David Jacques and Nick Antonietti all posted wins by fall. …
Six Pelham pins were enough to defeat Mascoma 36-33, on Wednesday night. Lex Kieran, Cassidy Harrington, Nathan Maslanek, Katelynn Zannoni, Michael Harrington and Billy Nicolls got the job done for the Pythons. …
Greater Lawrence Tech fell to Westford Academy on Thursday, 42-39, despite victories from Justin Toglia, Michael Deleon, Dylan Smith, Jose Rosario, Carlos Cruz, Armany Melo, Michael Pena and Josh Matos.
