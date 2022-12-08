The Northern Essex Community College, ranked 11th nationally, hosted No. 12 Roxbury Community College on Thursday night, and the result was a giant statement by the Knights.
NECC KO’d the Tigers, 87-72, to move to 14-1 on the year and 9-0 in Region 21 play.
Three Knights scored in double figures led by Salem’s Ryan Pacy, who scored a game-high 21 points, 19 of which came in the second half. After being held to season low seven points on Tuesday night, Lawrence’s Luis Reynoso bounced back with 19 points. Edwin SamMBaka added 13 points.
For Reynoso, it was his 10th double-double effort of the season as he piled up 17 rebounds and added two blocked shots and three steals to fill the stat sheet.
FCA girls sharp in opener
Adriana Taboucherani had a game-high 16 points, leading Fellowship Christian Academy to an outstanding, 43-35, girls hoop win over Lynn Tech on opening night for the Rams.
