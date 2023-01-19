The Pinkerton girls ski team finished third among 10 teams in a giant slalom race at Pat’s Peak. Ava Sezgin placed third overall and sophomore Emma Tancrede was seventh to lead the Astros.
Pinkerton was also third in the boys race. Senior Captain Chris Bennett took first place overall for the third straight week.
Senior Jameson Colby scored a career-high 14th place. …
The Brooks wrestlers knocked off BB&N, 42-24. Andover’s Ari Barua posted a win by pin to lead the victory. …
Jasmine Becotte led the way with 22 points and Abby McFarland added nine as the Pelham girls basketball team improved to 8-1 with a 64-27 win over Coe-Brown. …
The Whittier Tech boys hoop team outlasted Greater Lawrence, 66-57. Lewis Garcia had 18 for the Reggies in the loss.
