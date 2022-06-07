Tuesday, June 7
SOFTBALL
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
Methuen 5, Attleboro 4
Central Catholic 6, North Andover 5
Mass. Division 4 Round of 16
Archbishop Williams 8, Whittier Tech 6
BOYS LACROSSE
NH Division II Semifinals
at Stellos Stadium, Nashua
Derryfield 11, Windham 8
Portsmouth 17, Timberlane 3
GIRLS TENNIS
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Andover 5, Attleboro 0
VOLLEYBALL
NH Division I Quarterfinals
Windham 3, Mascenic 0
Londonderry 3, Salem 0
Hollis Brookline 3, Pinkerton 0
Wednesday, June 8
BASEBALL
NH Division 1 Semifinals
At Holman Stadium, Nashua
Exeter at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
Algonquin vs. Central Catholic at Greater Lawrence Tech, 4 p.m.
Andover vs. Catholic Memorial at Roxbury Latin, 3:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
NH Division 1 Semifinals
At Plymouth State
Exeter vs. Pinkerton, 7 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
NH Division 1 Semifinals
At Exeter High School
Pinkerton vs. Bishop Guertin, 5 p.m.
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Central Catholic at Saint John’s-Shrewsbury, 5 p.m.
Methuen at Xaverian, 6 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Andover at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.
North Andover at Weymouth, 5 p.m.
Thursday, June 9
BOYS LACROSSE
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Andover at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.
Westford at North Andover, 6 p.m.
Mass. Division 4 Round of 32
Whittier Tech at Weston, 5 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Shrewsbury at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
Chelmsford at Andover, 4 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
NH Division I Semifinals
At Nashua North
Windham vs. Londonderry, 7 p.m.
