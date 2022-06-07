Photo for tourney skid

Methuen’s Kiele Coleman crosses home plate to score the first run of the game. Methuen defeated Attleboro 5-4 in the Division 1 Round of 16 softball action Tuesday night. The Rangers now await the winner of Wednesday’s game between King Philip and St. Paul Diocesan.

 Carl Russo/Staff photo

Tuesday, June 7

SOFTBALL

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Methuen 5, Attleboro 4

Central Catholic 6, North Andover 5

Mass. Division 4 Round of 16

Archbishop Williams 8, Whittier Tech 6

BOYS LACROSSE

NH Division II Semifinals

at Stellos Stadium, Nashua

Derryfield 11, Windham 8

Portsmouth 17, Timberlane 3

GIRLS TENNIS

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Andover 5, Attleboro 0

VOLLEYBALL

NH Division I Quarterfinals

Windham 3, Mascenic 0

Londonderry 3, Salem 0

Hollis Brookline 3, Pinkerton 0

Wednesday, June 8

BASEBALL

NH Division 1 Semifinals

At Holman Stadium, Nashua

Exeter at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Algonquin vs. Central Catholic at Greater Lawrence Tech, 4 p.m.

Andover vs. Catholic Memorial at Roxbury Latin, 3:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

NH Division 1 Semifinals

At Plymouth State

Exeter vs. Pinkerton, 7 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

NH Division 1 Semifinals

At Exeter High School

Pinkerton vs. Bishop Guertin, 5 p.m.

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Central Catholic at Saint John’s-Shrewsbury, 5 p.m.

Methuen at Xaverian, 6 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Andover at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.

North Andover at Weymouth, 5 p.m.

Thursday, June 9

BOYS LACROSSE

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Andover at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.

Westford at North Andover, 6 p.m.

Mass. Division 4 Round of 32

Whittier Tech at Weston, 5 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Shrewsbury at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Chelmsford at Andover, 4 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

NH Division I Semifinals

At Nashua North

Windham vs. Londonderry, 7 p.m.

