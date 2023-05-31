Wednesday, May 31
Boys Tennis
Mass. Division 1 Preliminary Round
Bridgewater-Raynham vs. Central at Lawrence High, 4 p.m.
Haverhill at Marlborough, 4 p.m.
Methuen at Franklin, 3 p.m.
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Framingham at Andover, 4:45
Girls Tennis
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Methuen at Concord-Carlisle, 4 p.m.
Softball
Mass. State Vocational Playoffs
Greater New Bedford at Whittier, 4 p.m.
NH Division I First Round
Alvirne at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.
Bishop Guertin at Salem, 4 p.m.
Windham at Goffstown, 4 p.m.
Timberlane at Spaulding, 5 p.m.
NH Division II First Round
Pelham at Oyster River, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Mass. State Vocational Playoffs
Whittier at Assabet Valley, 2 p.m.
Thursday June 1
Baseball
NH Division I First Round
Windham at Pinkerton, 4:30 p.m.
NH Division II First Round
Pelham at Bow, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
NH Division II First Round
Pembroke at Windham, 5 p.m.
Hanover at Timberlane, 5 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
NH Division I Quarterfinals
Pinkerton at Nashua South, 5 p.m.
NH Division II Quarterfinals
Timberlane at Winnacunnet, 5 p.m.
OR-Newmarket at Windham, 5 p.m.
NH Division III Quarterfinals
Pelham at Saint Thomas, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
North Andover at Arlington, 4 p.m.
Belmont vs. Central Catholic at Lawrence High School, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Taunton at Haverhill, 3 p.m.
Chelmsford at Methuen, 4 p.m.
Friday, June 2
Boys Volleyball
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Lincoln-Sudbury at Andover, 6 p.m.
Saturday, June 3
Boys Lacrosse
NH Division I Quarterfinals
Londonderry at Pinkerton Academy, 2 p.m.
NH Division III Quarterfinals
Laconia at Pelham, 5 p.m.
Sunday, June 4
Girls Tennis
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Franklin at Andover, 11 a.m.
