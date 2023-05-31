Salem 3

Addison Lucier and the Salem High softball girls open the post season on Wednesday afternoon, hosting Bishop Guertin in a first-round matchup. 

 STAFF PHOTO/Hector Longo

Wednesday, May 31

Boys Tennis

Mass. Division 1 Preliminary Round

Bridgewater-Raynham vs. Central at Lawrence High, 4 p.m.

Haverhill at Marlborough, 4 p.m.

Methuen at Franklin, 3 p.m.

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Framingham at Andover, 4:45

Girls Tennis

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Methuen at Concord-Carlisle, 4 p.m.

Softball

Mass. State Vocational Playoffs

Greater New Bedford at Whittier, 4 p.m.

NH Division I First Round

Alvirne at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.

Bishop Guertin at Salem, 4 p.m.

Windham at Goffstown, 4 p.m.

Timberlane at Spaulding, 5 p.m.

NH Division II First Round

Pelham at Oyster River, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Mass. State Vocational Playoffs

Whittier at Assabet Valley, 2 p.m.

Thursday June 1

Baseball

NH Division I First Round

Windham at Pinkerton, 4:30 p.m.

NH Division II First Round

Pelham at Bow, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

NH Division II First Round

Pembroke at Windham, 5 p.m.

Hanover at Timberlane, 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

NH Division I Quarterfinals

Pinkerton at Nashua South, 5 p.m.

NH Division II Quarterfinals

Timberlane at Winnacunnet, 5 p.m.

OR-Newmarket at Windham, 5 p.m.

NH Division III Quarterfinals

Pelham at Saint Thomas, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

North Andover at Arlington, 4 p.m.

Belmont vs. Central Catholic at Lawrence High School, 4 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Taunton at Haverhill, 3 p.m.

Chelmsford at Methuen, 4 p.m.

Friday, June 2

Boys Volleyball

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Lincoln-Sudbury at Andover, 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

Boys Lacrosse

NH Division I Quarterfinals

Londonderry at Pinkerton Academy, 2 p.m.

NH Division III Quarterfinals

Laconia at Pelham, 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 4

Girls Tennis

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Franklin at Andover, 11 a.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you