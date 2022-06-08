220608-et-cru-CentralBaseball-11.jpg

Central Catholic’s Brendan Ferris is safe sliding into second base. Central Catholic defeated Algonquin 9-0 in Division 1, Round of 16 baseball tournament action Wednesday afternoon.

Central Catholic’s Brendan Ferris is safe sliding into second base. Central Catholic defeated Algonquin 9-0 in Division 1, Round of 16 baseball tournament action Wednesday afternoon. 6/8/2022

 Carl Russo/Staff photo

Carl Russo/Staff photo

Wednesday, June 8

BASEBALL

NH Division 1 Semifinals

At Holman Stadium, Nashua

Pinkerton 7, Exeter 1

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Central Catholic 9, Algonquin 0

Catholic Memorial 6, Andover 2

SOFTBALL

NH Division 1 Semifinals

At Plymouth State

Exeter 12, Pinkerton 0

BOYS LACROSSE

NH Division 1 Semifinals

At Exeter High School

Bishop Guertin 13, Pinkerton 6

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Saint John’s-Shrewsbury 13, Central Catholic 10

Xaverian 20, Methuen 3

GIRLS LACROSSE

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Chelmsford 9, Andover 7

Weymouth 13, North Andover 5

Thursday, June 9

BOYS LACROSSE

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Andover at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.

Westford at North Andover, 6 p.m.

Mass. Division 4 Round of 32

Whittier Tech at Weston, 5 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Shrewsbury at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Andover at Brookline, 4 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Chelmsford at Andover, 4 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

NH Division I Semifinals

At Nashua North

Windham vs. Londonderry, 7 p.m.

Friday, June 10

SOFTBALL

Mass. Division 1 State Quarterfinals

Central Catholic at Taunton, 4 p.m.

Methuen at King Philip, 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 11

BASEBALL

Mass. Division 1 State Quarterfinals

At Babson College

Central Catholic vs. Catholic Memorial, 3:30 p.m.

NH Division 1 State Championship

At NE Delta Dental Stadium, Manchester, NH

Pinkerton vs. Londonderry, 4 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you