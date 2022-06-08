Wednesday, June 8
BASEBALL
NH Division 1 Semifinals
At Holman Stadium, Nashua
Pinkerton 7, Exeter 1
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
Central Catholic 9, Algonquin 0
Catholic Memorial 6, Andover 2
SOFTBALL
NH Division 1 Semifinals
At Plymouth State
Exeter 12, Pinkerton 0
BOYS LACROSSE
NH Division 1 Semifinals
At Exeter High School
Bishop Guertin 13, Pinkerton 6
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Saint John’s-Shrewsbury 13, Central Catholic 10
Xaverian 20, Methuen 3
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Chelmsford 9, Andover 7
Weymouth 13, North Andover 5
Thursday, June 9
BOYS LACROSSE
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Andover at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.
Westford at North Andover, 6 p.m.
Mass. Division 4 Round of 32
Whittier Tech at Weston, 5 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Shrewsbury at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
Andover at Brookline, 4 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
Chelmsford at Andover, 4 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
NH Division I Semifinals
At Nashua North
Windham vs. Londonderry, 7 p.m.
Friday, June 10
SOFTBALL
Mass. Division 1 State Quarterfinals
Central Catholic at Taunton, 4 p.m.
Methuen at King Philip, 4 p.m.
Saturday, June 11
BASEBALL
Mass. Division 1 State Quarterfinals
At Babson College
Central Catholic vs. Catholic Memorial, 3:30 p.m.
NH Division 1 State Championship
At NE Delta Dental Stadium, Manchester, NH
Pinkerton vs. Londonderry, 4 p.m.
