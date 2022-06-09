Thursday, June 9

BOYS LACROSSE

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Chelmsford 13, Andover 6

North Andover 17, Westford 5

Mass. Division 4 Round of 32

Weston 16, Whittier Tech 2

GIRLS LACROSSE

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Central Catholic 18, Shrewsbury 6

BOYS TENNIS

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Brookline 5, Andover 0

GIRLS TENNIS

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Andover 5, Chelmsford 0

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

NH Division I Semifinals

At Nashua North

Windham 3, Londonderry 0

Friday, June 10

SOFTBALL

Mass. Division 1 State Quarterfinals

Central Catholic at Taunton, 4 p.m.

Methuen at King Philip, 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 11

BASEBALL

Mass. Division 1 State Quarterfinals

At Babson College

Central Catholic vs. Catholic Memorial, 3:30 p.m.

NH Division 1 State Championship

At NE Delta Dental Stadium, Manchester, NH

Pinkerton vs. Londonderry, 4 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

NH Division I Championship

At Nashua North

Windham vs. Hollis Brookline, 6 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

North Andover at Franklin, TBA

GIRLS LACROSSE

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Acton-Boxborough at Central Catholic, TBA

GIRLS TENNIS

Mass. Division 1 State Quarterfinals

Winchester at Andover, 3 p.m.

