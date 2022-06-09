Thursday, June 9
BOYS LACROSSE
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Chelmsford 13, Andover 6
North Andover 17, Westford 5
Mass. Division 4 Round of 32
Weston 16, Whittier Tech 2
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Central Catholic 18, Shrewsbury 6
BOYS TENNIS
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
Brookline 5, Andover 0
GIRLS TENNIS
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
Andover 5, Chelmsford 0
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
NH Division I Semifinals
At Nashua North
Windham 3, Londonderry 0
Friday, June 10
SOFTBALL
Mass. Division 1 State Quarterfinals
Central Catholic at Taunton, 4 p.m.
Methuen at King Philip, 4 p.m.
Saturday, June 11
BASEBALL
Mass. Division 1 State Quarterfinals
At Babson College
Central Catholic vs. Catholic Memorial, 3:30 p.m.
NH Division 1 State Championship
At NE Delta Dental Stadium, Manchester, NH
Pinkerton vs. Londonderry, 4 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
NH Division I Championship
At Nashua North
Windham vs. Hollis Brookline, 6 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
North Andover at Franklin, TBA
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
Acton-Boxborough at Central Catholic, TBA
GIRLS TENNIS
Mass. Division 1 State Quarterfinals
Winchester at Andover, 3 p.m.
