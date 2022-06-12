Friday, June 10
SOFTBALL
Mass. Division 1 State Quarterfinals
Taunton 5, Central Catholic 2
Methuen 4, King Philip 3
Saturday, June 11
BASEBALL
Mass. Division 1 State Quarterfinals
Catholic Memorial 9, Central Catholic 1
NH Division 1 State Championship
Pinkerton 2, Londonderry 0
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
NH Division I Championship
Hollis Brookline 3, Windham 1
BOYS LACROSSE
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
Franklin 12, North Andover 7
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
Central Catholic 14, Acton-Boxborough 8
GIRLS TENNIS
Mass. Division 1 State Quarterfinals
Winchester 5, Andover 0
Tuesday, June 14
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mass. Division 1 State Quarterfinals
Central Catholic at Wellesley, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, June 15
SOFTBALL
Mass. Division 1 State Final Four
At Worcester State University
Methuen vs. Taunton, 7 p.m.
