jaguars

The Windham High Jaguars are ready for battle on Thursday night. Unbeaten Windham, the top seed, went on to steamroll Londonderry High, 3-0, to earn a spot in Saturday night’s state championship match. The defending champs will look to repeat against Hollis Brookline at 6 p.m. at Nashua North High School.

 Courtesy photo/Lauren Gaudette

Friday, June 10

SOFTBALL

Mass. Division 1 State Quarterfinals

Taunton 5, Central Catholic 2

Methuen 4, King Philip 3

Saturday, June 11

BASEBALL

Mass. Division 1 State Quarterfinals

Catholic Memorial 9, Central Catholic 1

NH Division 1 State Championship

Pinkerton 2, Londonderry 0

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

NH Division I Championship

Hollis Brookline 3, Windham 1

BOYS LACROSSE

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Franklin 12, North Andover 7

GIRLS LACROSSE

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Central Catholic 14, Acton-Boxborough 8

GIRLS TENNIS

Mass. Division 1 State Quarterfinals

Winchester 5, Andover 0

Tuesday, June 14

GIRLS LACROSSE

Mass. Division 1 State Quarterfinals

Central Catholic at Wellesley, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, June 15

SOFTBALL

Mass. Division 1 State Final Four

At Worcester State University

Methuen vs. Taunton, 7 p.m.

