Dom Keegan is home. Again.
Technically speaking, he’s in Bowling Green, Kentucky, some 1,115 miles away his true hometown, Methuen.
But when it comes to baseball, where he’s always been the most at home is taking his place behind home plate.
Keegan is back playing the position he played since Methuen farm league — catcher.
Of the 103 games he’s played in 2023, heading into last night, Keegan has caught 78 of them.
After a breakout summer, as a catcher and as a hitter — .285 average, 13 home runs, 65 RBI, .850 OPS — he was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays organization to be one of a handful of players to represent them in the Arizona Fall League.
The AFL rosters are loaded with the best young prospects from the 30 MLB franchises.
Keegan has not made an error this season behind the plate.
“It’s very exciting,” said Keegan, who will be joined by two of his teammates on Bowling Green. “It’s not only a great opportunity to play some more games, but you’re playing with the best of the best. It’s an honor.”
While Keegan’s career at Vanderbilt was memorable in many ways, he was more of a first baseman than catcher, due to the catching talent there and the need at first base.
When the Rays drafted him in the fourth round last year, 134th overall, they told him they wanted him to be a full-time catcher again.
“That was great to hear because it’s always been my position growing up,” said Keegan.
Keegan has received a lesson in how demanding the position is in the pros.
“In college, when I played first base, I’d work on defense, but the real important thing was hitting,” said Keegan, who was first-team All-SEC as a senior, hitting .371 with 14 homers and 67 RBI.
“It’s different as a catcher. It’s working with pitchers, going through opposing lineups, catching bullpens. It’s a very demanding position. But I love it.
“If I go 4 for 4, but don’t have a great day behind the plate, that’s a bad day. When you’re a catcher, it’s the first, second and third most important thing you do. The pitcher comes first.”
Keegan said going through his first complete minor league baseball season has been the experience of his life.
There is one day off — usually Mondays — and six days for grinding. Every week.
“You have to love it,” said Keegan. “And I do.”
The AFL begins on Oct. 2 and ends on Nov. 11. With his season ending this week, he’s hoping to return home to Methuen before heading to southwest.
How good is the AFL? Twelve of the 20 starters in the 2022 MLB All-Star game were AFL alums.
“I love the [Rays] organization,” he said. “We have a lot of good prospects.”
