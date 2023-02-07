With the Super Bowl taking over Phoenix, Arizona this week — the Chiefs and Eagles meet in SB LVII on Sunday night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale — it’s conjuring up all kinds of emotions.
If you’re a fan of the New England Patriots, or in my case followed the team to Glendale for both Super Bowls there, you can’t help but think back about those times — arguably the greatest and most painful Super Bowls in franchise history.
The loss to the Giants in February of 2008 — yes, the David Tyree helmet catch, Eli — absolutely decimated the Patriots franchise, at least as far as swagger and ego go.
New England had won three rings from 2001-04. The franchise had learned from its personnel errors of 2005-06, actually giving Tom Brady some weapons at receiver.
Jabar Gaffney, Doug Gabriel and Reche Caldwell had been supplanted by Wes Welker and Randy Moss.
Heck, at that point, Brady was so hot that Ines Gomez Mont, a reporter from Mexican TV, showed up at media day in a wedding dress and asked for TB12’s hand in marriage.
New England ripped through the 16-0 regular season with Brady and Moss assaulting the NFL record books.
The Pats plowed over the Jaguars and Chargers, and the Giants, while a heck of a nice story as the 10-6 underdog coming out of the NFC, were a mere formality standing in the way of perfection.
Even as the disaster unfolded:
Manning escaping Richard Seymour’s grasp. ...
Tyree somehow wedging the football between his hands and helmet despite Rodney Harrison draped all over him. ...
And Plaxico Burress undressing poor Ellis Hobbs III for the game-winning TD. ...
I still had faith in Brady to rescue this dream season. It was crushing.
A couple personal highlights from the week before with the Giants and Pats?
First, the conversation I had earlier in the week with Tyree, where we both agreed he was going to make a huge play in the game … on special teams. Give me half credit for that one, please.
Second, the brief interaction I had with bruising running back Brandon Jacobs. I guess we got off on the wrong foot — he wasn’t in a playful mood. I didn’t persist, let’s put it that way.
And finally, walking into the Giants locker-room after the win and catching up with North Andover’s Zak DeOssie, the team’s long-snapper.
Zak and I had talked after the regular season finale between the teams at the Meadowlands, a 38-35 Patriots win. He told me how good he felt the vibe was in that room, even after the loss, and that we’d see each other again in a few weeks.
“NostraDeOssie” was right on the money.
As agonizing as February of 2008 was for New England, February of 2015 was pure elation.
Our plane had to be one of the last ones out from the East Coast on Monday before the game as snow pummeled the home front. Thankfully.
You see, the NFL had somehow botched our hotel reservations. We might have been homeless, save for a late cancellation out of Philly, because of the weather.
Second time through the city, colleague Bill Burt and I were much more adventurous, especially on the culinary front.
Twice, we went out of the box, finding a pair of “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” recommendations, and both knocked it out of the park.
And as good as the week was, the game was better.
We all remember the story. Brady plays an absolute monster second half to decimate Seattle’s “Legion of Boom.”
But it still takes a Pete Carroll brain cramp and “Malcolm’s Miracle” — Butler coming up with the most unlikely of interceptions at the goal line to re-energize this franchise.
Haverhill’s Dave Schoenfeld, the Patriots equipment manager at the time, called it “surreal” and it certainly was.
The Patriots were stuck in a spot most teams only dream of. But losing Super Bowls or AFC title games was not in the Brady/Bill Belichick DNA. The victory kick-started the second half of the dynasty and cemented Brady as the greatest player in NFL history.
Between the joy in Arizona and the snow at home, you didn’t want to leave.
Seeing the Chiefs and Eagles arrive in the Southwest certainly has been emotional and will continue to be all week through kickoff.
The Super Bowl is in Glendale. Why aren’t the Patriots there?
More importantly, why am I not there?
