The Red Sox don't have the best track record of developing homegrown pitching talent, but that could be about to change.
Boston has a plethora of intriguing young arms, some of whom have already made an impact on the big league roster and several of whom are right on the doorstep.
So who are these guys and what roles might they be best suited for in 2022? Here's a look at the five most promising young pitchers likely to suit up for the Red Sox next year and how they might be used.
Tanner Houck
Tanner Houck is the most likely candidate to earn a spot in the starting rotation. He effectively served as Boston's No. 5 starter the last two months this past season and has a proven track record of big league success in that role. Yet Houck's record as a big league starter is interesting. He's posted a 2.97 ERA with 94 strikeouts against 24 walks over 75.2 innings, which is excellent, but he's also only pitched into the sixth inning four times in 16 career starts, and never into the seventh.
So let's consider another possibility. What if instead of continuing as a starter, Houck takes on a unique modern bullpen role as a middle-inning monster? Basically, Houck's job would be to piggyback on the starter and come in around the fifth or sixth inning. Ideally he'd go three innings, shut the opposing lineup down once through the order, and set the rest of the bullpen up for the eighth and ninth innings. A role like that would play to Houck's strengths, minimize his weaknesses and potentially turn him into one of baseball's most dangerous bullpen weapons.
Garrett Whitlock
Garrett Whitlock was Boston's best relief pitcher last season and we saw him thrive as a rookie in two distinct roles. First, he was a middle-inning weapon who regularly pitched two innings at a time and consistently dominated opposing lineups. Then, amid Matt Barnes' second half struggles, he took over as Boston's de facto closer and was lights out in that role too.
So obviously he's great as a reliever, but Whitlock is naturally a starter and mainly came out of the bullpen in the first place because he was coming off Tommy John surgery. He will reportedly get a look as a starter this coming season, so the question is can Whitlock be as effective in the rotation as he was in the bullpen? If so, he could transform the rotation and elevate the Red Sox into a legitimate title contender. And if not? Well, having to settle for being an elite relief pitcher isn't such a bad fallback plan.
Connor Seabold
Acquired alongside Nick Pivetta in exchange for relievers Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree, Connor Seabold is the cherry on top of a deal that has already been a smashing success for Boston. Originally the thought was he could compete for a starting spot in 2022, but with the additions of Rich Hill and Michael Wacha plus the expectation that Houck and Whitlock will compete for a spot, Seabold will have a hard time cracking the rotation.
So is he destined to move to the bullpen? I wouldn't be so sure. Eventually the Red Sox will have five guys starting regularly, with the odd men out moving into either long-relief or more traditional short-inning bullpen roles. So maybe the best plan for Seabold is to keep him stretched out at Triple-A, that way he can be the go-to spot starter whenever the Red Sox need an extra arm.
Kutter Crawford
Kutter Crawford was the Red Sox organization's 2021 Comeback Player of the Year after enjoying a terrific season his first year back from Tommy John surgery, and he also had an excellent showing in the Dominican Winter League. Between that and his being the first call-up as an emergency starter during Boston's September COVID-19 outbreak, Crawford seems like a good bet to make some kind of impact on the big league roster next season.
How could he be used? It's hard to imagine Crawford cracking the starting rotation, but as someone with a solid four-pitch mix (fastball, cutter, curveball, splitter) and a great strikeout to walk ratio (6.55 between Portland and Worcester in 2021), Crawford could be a candidate to earn a big league bullpen role, perhaps as a long-relief option.
Josh Winckowski
The most promising prospect acquired in the Andrew Benintendi trade, Josh Winckowski is coming off an impressive 2021. He primarily pitched at Double-A, posting a 4.14 ERA in 100 innings in Portland, and earned a late-season call-up to Triple-A Worcester, where he finished the season with two excellent starts. Winckowski was recently added to Boston's 40-man roster and will almost certainly start 2022 in Triple-A.
Winckowski is unlikely to make a major impact at the big league level in 2022, but it's not out of the realm of possibility he could pitch his way into the equation by the second half. Maybe Winckowski will be 2022's version of what Houck was in 2020, a promising prospect who makes a brief late-season cameo and leaves fans salivating at the possibilities to come?
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
