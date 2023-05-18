For Andover High’s Rachel Chen, her two greatest passions are tennis and art.
Not necessarily in that order.
But the dueling passions bring out very different sides of her personality.
“They both take great concentration and are very hands-on,” she said. “But the reasons why I love both are actually quite different.
“Art is very methodical for me. I’m always trying to plan the next step and imagine the final product before I’ve even started,” said Chen. “When I’m playing tennis, I’m forced to focus on the present to win the current point. For someone who probably thinks way too much about the future, it’s a nice break from the usual.”
Whether as an artist or an athlete, Chen — who will study at the Rhode Island School of Design — has established herself as a star.
Chen has delivered a dominant season as the No. 1 singles player for powerhouse Andover High (12-2), entering Wednesday with a 9-3 record on the spring, five of those victories 6-0, 6-0 sweeps.
A three-year varsity player — she lost her freshman season to the COVID-19 pandemic — Chen owns a 38-5 career record.
“Rachel is a great kid who is a high honor roll student with a high level tennis IQ,” said Golden Warriors coach Alan Hibino. “She’s a student of the game. She always has strong insight on her game, her teammates’ games and things we can do to improve as a team and a program.”
Tennis wasn’t always Chen’s love growing up. In fact, it took years of athletic trial and error before she found the sport that brought her the most joy.
“My mom put me in a lot of sports,” she said. “I’ve done swimming, rhythmic gymnastics, dance, and ice skating. I started tennis around 8 or 9 years old. Rhythmic gymnastics used to be my main sport for a while, but I ended up only keeping tennis because I found it the most fun.
“I didn’t feel pressure when I played tennis, unlike other sports where I had to perform a perfect routine to an audience. There was a back-and-forth with tennis that keeps it playful and interesting. It was the only sport that could make me smile in the face of a strong opponent.”
Art, on the other hand, came instinctively to Chen.
“I’ve always loved art ever since I was little,” said Chen, who was awarded a scholarship for her artistic achievements at an art show on Wednesday. “It came naturally to me. In middle school, I was largely inspired by social media art, web comics, and indie video games. Honestly, I improved a lot just from drawing art of the media I loved.
“I would say digital art is my specialty. I took outside art classes for more traditional mediums such as color pencil, oil paint, or graphite. But I picked up digital art on my own back in seventh grade. I really enjoy the freedom of it.”
After her freshman season of tennis was cancelled, Chen earned a spot as Andover’s No. 3 singles player as a freshman, earning 13 singles wins and one doubles victory for a Golden Warriors squad that went to the Division 1 North finals.
Last year, as the Golden Warriors’ No. 2 singles player, Chen added 16 victories as Andover went to the Division 1 state quarterfinals.
She hopes to now end her Andover High career with a memorable finish.
“It hasn’t hit me yet, that I’ll be leaving Andover soon,” she said. “When it does, I’m sure it will be bittersweet. I’ve made a lot of great memories on the team and will miss everyone very much. For now, I’m more excited for the future of our underclassmen. We have a lot of emerging talent. I want to make a lot of great memories, and end the season strong.”
