The Red Sox don't look like a typical last-place team. They've spent much of the year over .500 and are clearly a cut above some of the league's true dregs.
Yet compared to the rest of the AL East, it's hard to argue the Red Sox aren't right where they belong.
Tuesday night the Red Sox lost to the Toronto Blue Jays again, falling 9-3 in yet another uncompetitive matchup. In doing so they fell to 3-11 against their divisional rivals, and overall the Red Sox are now 16-33 in the AL East.
It's not like the Blue Jays are the only team that's had Boston's number either. Run down the list and the numbers are stark.
- Baltimore Orioles: 5-7, -12 run differential
- New York Yankees: 6-7, -24
- Tampa Bay Rays: 2-8, -19
- Toronto Blue Jays: 3-11, -46
Add it all up and the Red Sox have been outscored within the division by 101 runs. No surprise the Red Sox are 2-12-1 in series against the AL East, and one of those victories came in an unusual one-game "series" against Baltimore last week.
That's pretty much the story of the season for Boston.
If the Red Sox were even average against their AL East competition, things would look a lot different. Say Boston was 25-24 in the division instead of 16-33, that would put them first in the Wild Card at 69-53 and within striking distance of the Yankees for first in the division. They would be in the driver's seat to host the AL Wild Card series and might even be considered a dark horse World Series contender.
Instead, they're fading in the playoff hunt and have seen their postseason odds dip below 5%.
Had MLB's balanced schedule come a year sooner the Red Sox may have had a better shot. Right now teams play 76 games within the division — five games short of half the schedule — including 19 against each divisional foe. Starting next year that number will drop to 56, with 14 games against each rival, and the rest of the schedule will feature at least one series against every other club in MLB.
Considering the Red Sox are currently 44-30 outside of the AL East with winning records against contenders like the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners, not having to play so many games against the Rays and Blue Jays may have made a real difference.
But the fact is the schedule is the schedule, and the Red Sox have had every chance to prove themselves against the teams they have to beat. They haven't gotten the job done, and now the playoffs are all but out of reach.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
