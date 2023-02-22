Earlier this week the Detroit Tigers became the latest MLB team to announce it will move up most weekday night starts from 7:10 to 6:40 p.m. The Tigers join a growing list of clubs who have embraced earlier start times, a group that also includes the Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins, Cincinnati Reds and Minnesota Twins, among others.
One club you won’t find on that list, however, is the Boston Red Sox.
If there was any team in baseball for whom earlier starts would make sense on paper, it’s Boston. The Red Sox have famously boasted some of the longest average game times in MLB over the past two decades, with games frequently stretching deep into the night past 10:30 or later.
While the Red Sox have explored changing their default weekday start times, club CEO Sam Kennedy said that with MLB’s new pace of play rules set to take effect the organization ultimately concluded sticking with the traditional 7:10 start was best.
“We prefer as many traditional games as we can for night time starts in the 7 p.m. hour,” Kennedy said. “Obviously we have city concerns and traffic concerns and the ingress and egress out of Fenway Park, it’s better for television, it’s better for the certainty of play. That said we are open minded about adjusting start times and I think you will see some different start times but generally with the rule changes that are going to pick up the pace of the game I think the 7 p.m. window is the right time to start night games.”
One of the reasons clubs are moving up start times is to accommodate a game that has grown slower and longer since the start of the 21st century. In 1999 the average length of an MLB game was 2:57. Last season it was 3:06, which itself was down from an all-time high of 3:11 in 2021.
With games taking so much longer to finish it’s become tougher for fans to see them through to the end, especially fans who have to be up early for work or school the next morning. The problem has been particularly acute for the Red Sox, whose games have averaged no lower than fourth longest in baseball since 2003. The club has boasted the longest average game time in 10 of the last 20 seasons, and it has ranked second in another six, including last year.
Kennedy said he understands how difficult that’s been for fans, but he’s hopeful the introduction of the pitch clock could effectively solve the problem without any of the logistical downsides starting games earlier would present.
“It’s hard for me to stay up sometimes with the pace of the games that we’ve had!” Kennedy said. “It’s hard for everyone, kids have to go to school, people have to go to work the next day, so I think these new rule changes are going to be extraordinary.”
“I’m especially excited about the pitch timer. Not to put a timer on the game but to eliminate that downtime, that dead time,” Kennedy continued. “We’ve experimented in the minor leagues and we’ve seen as much as 20-25 minutes of dead time taken out of games. I won’t predict those will be identical results at the major league level, but if we can eliminate some of the dead time in the games and have games played in a crisper fashion, more offense, more balls in play with some of the other rules, I think you’re going to see baseball return to the best form of itself and I’m really excited about these changes for the game.”
Kennedy added that they will move up some starts on days where it makes sense competitively, particularly on getaway days ahead of long road trips. But for the average summer weeknight, he’s hopeful the rule changes will allow the Red Sox to hit that sweet spot where fans can make it to the park on time, enjoy the game and be on their way home before 10 p.m.
And better yet, they might not have to change anything on their end to do it.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com.
Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.