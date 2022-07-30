It's hard to imagine the Red Sox ever enduring a month worse than September of 2011. Coming in on pace to finish with more than 100 wins, the Red Sox crashed and burned down the stretch and wound up missing the playoffs entirely.
This month though? It might be a close second.
With Saturday's 9-4 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers the Red Sox fell to 7-19 in the month of July with one game to play. They are already guaranteed to finish July without a single series victory, and unless Josh Winckowski can pull out a win on Sunday, the Red Sox will finish the month without a single victory by a starting pitcher for the first time in franchise history.
In the process the Red Sox have gone from AL Wild Card favorites to possible trade deadline sellers, and with injuries continuing to pile up the club's long-term prospects are looking increasingly grim.
"We take a few steps forward and then a lot of steps back," said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. "We've been very inconsistent."
The numbers are as ugly as you'd expect them to be.
Entering Sunday the Red Sox have scored 97 runs while allowing 179, which adds up to a horrific minus-82 run differential. That is by far the Red Sox worst run differential over a single month in the past 50 years, far outpacing the previous low mark of minus-55 from September of 2012.
The one positive, if you can call it that, is that at least this month's Red Sox have hit a little better than that club did. But pitching-wise? This is shaping up to be the staff's worst showing in recent memory.
Since 1972 the Red Sox have allowed 170 or more runs in a month 10 times, with the low point coming in June of 1997, when the club allowed 184 runs. The Red Sox actually managed to go 14-15 that month, but Saturday the club tied the second-worst mark set in August of 2006, when the club went 9-21 and allowed 179 runs.
That month is best remembered for the Red Sox five-game sweep at Fenway Park at the hands of the New York Yankees, which helped sink a club that entered August in first place and finished the month eight games out of first place. This is shaping up to be a similarly calamitous stretch, as the Red Sox have seen their playoff odds shrink from 81% on July 1 to 13.4% and dropping.
And yet, even after everything that's transpired, the Red Sox are still within five games of a playoff spot. Hopeless as things look, the Red Sox do have some real decisions to make as the trade deadline looms.
