It’s a tradition that goes back more than half a century.
On the third Monday of every April, thousands of runners take to the streets for the Boston Marathon, and to coincide with their arrival the Red Sox host a home game at 11 a.m. so fans can walk down to the finish line after the final out and cheer on the runners as they come in.
The early start dates back to the late 1950s and with few exceptions the game has always begun shortly after 11 a.m. But since the pandemic began in early 2020 the tradition in its usual form has been put on pause.
Until now.
After three long years, the morning crowds will once again fill the streets of Boston and the stands at Fenway Park on Patriots Day, reviving one of Boston’s most cherished citywide celebrations. Ahead of today’s big game against the Minnesota Twins, we caught up with numerous players, coaches and others with ties to the Red Sox and to New England for their thoughts on what the Patriots Day game means to them and what their experiences have been like over the years.
A unique home field advantage
Peter Gammons has probably covered more Patriots Day games at Fenway Park than any other sportswriter alive. The longtime Boston Globe scribe and Hall of Fame writer covered his first in 1973, and back in those days — before the addition of the seats atop the Green Monster — he said you could actually see the runners passing by from the press box.
One thing that immediately stood out about the early start time, he said, was the unique quandary it put the managers in. He recalled a conversation with then-Red Sox manager Eddie Kasko, who was concerned about whether or not he should play 35-year-old designated hitter Orlando Cepeda that morning.
“He was really worried about his knees and everything, and he shouldn’t play him them,” Gammons said. “Also, he had [Luis] Aparicio, who was about 40 years old at the time, so he’s like ‘how do you play all these guys so early in the morning?’”
For the record, both Cepeda and Aparicio wound up starting, though the Red Sox lost to the Tigers 9-7.
As the years went on the Red Sox grew more accustomed to the early start, and over time the Patriots Day festivities helped cultivate a uniquely potent home field advantage.
That’s certainly how Chaim Bloom sees it. The Red Sox chief baseball officer, who will experience his first proper Patriots Day game with the club today after missing out his first two seasons, previously took part as an opposing executive with the Tampa Bay Rays and said that for the other team it almost feels like you’re an uninvited guest at someone else’s party.
“In some ways you almost feel like you’re intruding. It’s Boston’s day and you just happen to be there,” Bloom said. “You do your best to win the game, it’s not that much fun as a visitor to play that 11 a.m. game and know you’re kind of crashing a city-wide celebration. You do your best to try and win it but it always felt to me like the Sox had a little bit of an edge, more than usual, on that day.”
Memorable moments
While the Red Sox don’t always win on Patriots Day, they often do, and sometimes they pull off victories that stick with people for years.
Red Sox radio broadcaster Joe Castiglione, for instance, pointed to Mark Loretta’s walk-off home run to beat Seattle in 2006 as one of his favorites from his 40 seasons covering the team.
“He told me it was a highlight of his career,” Castiglione said. “It went into the screen, and ‘Get back Loretta!’ as The Beatles said.”
The following year came another iconic moment, albeit not one remembered for baseball reasons.
On Patriots Day 2007, a seventh-inning pop fly into the stands resulted in a bizarre chain of events that culminated with one fan throwing a slice of pizza at another. The incident was captured by NESN’s cameras and sent commentators Don Orsillo and Jerry Remy into hysterics, and immediately it became known for Remy’s enthusiastic “here comes the pizza!” call.
The video was prominently featured during Friday’s tribute to the late Remy, and Red Sox manager Alex Cora said it perfectly fit the moment.
“He brought a smile to everybody in the stadium, and it was kind of like, this moment, this is the man we want to remember and this is the way we want to remember him,” Cora said. “This morning I saw the pizza one and his famous quote, ‘here comes the pizza,’ whatever he said. It’s one of those that if you are from Boston and you know Marathon Monday, you know the pizza game happened.”
But the most impactful Patriots Day, for better or worse, came six years later in 2013.
Absent any further developments, the 2013 game would have been remembered as one of the best. On a picture perfect spring day, the Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 on a walk-off double by Mike Napoli, but then 45 minutes later the bombs went off at the finish line and immediately overshadowed everything that took place on the field.
“Everybody had that sense of wanting to be together. You’re a lot stronger when you’re together,” said outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr., who was a rookie on that 2013 team. “I remember when it happened as a team we got together and we all had dinner, and we came up with a lot of things about how we could help and be a part of the community.”
The tragedy ultimately strengthened the bond between the team, the city and the marathon, and nine years later those connections remain unbroken even through the challenges of the past few years.
“I think it’s a true testament to how strong willed people are,” Bradley said. “It’s going to be better days.”
Now, after three tough years, better days are finally here.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
