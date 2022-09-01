If Triston Casas is going to play in the big leagues this year, it’s hard to imagine the stars lining up better than they will today.
Effective Sept. 1 MLB rosters will expand by two from 26 to 28 players, and an MLB spokesperson also confirmed that clubs will be allowed to carry a 14th pitcher as well. That means at least one position player will be joining the Red Sox, and there are a lot of reasons why promoting the top prospect makes sense.
For one, the 22-year-old first baseman has been dominant at Triple-A Worcester since returning from the sprained ankle that sidelined him for two months midseason. Casas is batting .294 with an excellent .914 OPS and 23 walks against only 30 strikeouts since being activated on July 22, and since the calendar turned to August he’s been even better, batting .329 with a 1.010 OPS.
The Red Sox could also use Casas right now, especially with fellow left-handed first baseman Eric Hosmer still out with a back injury. Franchy Cordero hasn’t proven up to the task defensively at first, Christian Arroyo is better utilized elsewhere on the diamond and Bobby Dalbec isn’t effective against righties, which means Casas could presumably get regular at bats as he currently does in Worcester.
The primary logistical issue with promoting Casas is he would have to be added to the 40-man roster. Normally that would require the Red Sox to clear a spot for him, but by designating relievers Austin Davis and Hirokazu Sawamura for assignment and calling up Zack Kelly and Kaleb Ort to take their place earlier this week, the Red Sox have effectively done so given that Ort was already on the 40-man.
Considering that Casas is a lock to be added to the 40-man roster this offseason anyway — unless the Red Sox want to risk losing him to another club in the Rule 5 Draft the way the New York Yankees lost Garrett Whitlock — there isn’t much of a drawback to pulling the trigger and calling him up from a roster-building standpoint.
The main hesitation, voiced frequently by Chaim Bloom when asked about the subject, is the club doesn’t want to call him up before he’s ready. That’s a valid concern, and as we’ve seen with Jarren Duran and Brayan Bello the transition from the minors to the big leagues doesn’t always go smoothly. Yet with a month to play it could also be a valuable learning experience, one that could propel Casas into the offseason with additional momentum as he looks to fully establish himself with the big league club in 2023.
Does all of that guarantee we’ll see Casas at Fenway Park during this weekend’s four-game series against Texas? Absolutely not.
There are a number of directions the Red Sox could go with their September call-ups. At least one if not both will likely come from the club’s pool of 40-man players currently in the minors, a group that currently includes starting pitchers Josh Winckowski, Connor Seabold and Bryan Mata, relievers Tyler Danish and Darwinzon Hernandez, catchers Connor Wong and Ronaldo Hernández, infielder Jeter Downs and outfielders Jarren Duran and Jaylin Davis.
The Red Sox could also fill their open 40-man spot with another minor leaguer or with a player from outside the organization like they did with infielder Jose Iglesias last September. Perhaps another Worcester Red Sox reliever like Andrew Politi (2.78 ERA), Frank German (2.97) or Eduard Bazardo (3.45) will follow Kelly and get a big league audition of their own while Duran or Wong rejoins the club for the stretch run?
There’s no shortage of possibilities, but if the Red Sox are ready to pull the trigger on Casas, now seems like the perfect time to do it.
