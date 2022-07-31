Christian Vazquez has spent his entire professional baseball career in the Red Sox organization. He was drafted all the way back in 2008 out of high school and now ranks fifth in franchise history for games caught since making his big league debut in 2014.
Now his time in Boston may be drawing short.
Vazquez has emerged as a potential trade candidate ahead of this Tuesday's trade deadline. His name has been floated in trade rumors over the past few days, and New York Post insider Jon Heyman recently raised the possibility the New York Mets may be interested in acquiring Vazquez and J.D. Martinez to bolster their lineup for the upcoming stretch run.
What does Vazquez make of that? And does he want to remain with the club he's spent his whole career?
"I hope so, but that's not in my hands," Vazquez said. "It's part of the business, I know it's a business, we'll see what happens."
Vazquez is among a number of Red Sox veterans whose futures hang in limbo, but while he generally hasn't gotten as much attention as higher profile teammates like Xander Bogaerts or Martinez, his potential departure could still be hugely impactful. The 31-year-old catcher is a beloved clubhouse leader and has been one of Boston's most consistent and productive players this season.
His loss could affect the Red Sox in ways that can't be easily quantified.
"He's been a phenomenal teammate, we've been close for the entire time being battery-mates for a long time," said Red Sox relief pitcher Matt Barnes, who has played with Vazquez since High-A going back more than a decade. "He's a guy that I have the utmost trust in and one of the reasons why I predominantly stopped shaking, because he knows what I'm trying to do better than I know what I'm trying to do. He's a great human, a great baseball player and he's meant a lot to this organization over the last 10 years or so."
Entering Sunday, Vazquez was batting .283 with eight home runs, 41 RBI and a .759 OPS. He's once again on pace to finish among baseball's leaders in games caught, and recently he's seen significant time at first base to help the club navigate its recent wave of injuries.
That production and reliability has made him an attractive target for playoff contenders looking for an upgrade at the position, but Red Sox manager Alex Cora said if the situation is weighing on Vazquez, he hasn't let if affect his play.
"If it's tough on him he's not showing it on the field, he's been great," Cora said. "When you're good people want you, people are going to talk about you, the goal here is for Christian to finish with us this year, have the last out and enjoy it."
Given everything Vazquez brings to the equation, why would the Red Sox consider trading him? For one, he is a free agent at the end of the season, and the Red Sox also have an imminent roster crunch at the position with four catchers currently on the 40-man roster, including prospects Connor Wong and Ronaldo Hernandez.
That means Vazquez could move on after the season anyway, and with the Red Sox currently in last place and mired in a terrible slump you could make the case that the best course would be for the club to rip the bandaid now and get a greater return.
But whether he remains a Red Sox lifer or if Sunday winds up being his last game at Fenway Park, Vazquez said he plans to make the most of however much time he has left.
"I'm still here," Vazquez said. "I'm trying to win ballgames, that's where my head is right now. My focus is here."
