PEMBROKE, N.H. -- The win more than a year in the making became a reality for the Sanborn football team on Saturday.
Nate Ashby broke three touchdown runs of more than 30 yards and intercepted two passes, the Sanborn defense locked down when it needed to and the Indians earned a 27-20 victory over Pembroke Academy.
"This is something we've been working for since sophomore year," said Ashby. "We've been waiting two years for this, and to get the win is amazing."
The victory snapped a nine-game losing streak for Sanborn, dating back to the final game of the 2019 season. It was the Indians' second win in their last 19 games.
"It feels awesome to win," said quarterback/linebacker Kevin Kolodziej. "We've been working so long for this, and it paid off with a 'W'. It was tough losing, but we kept working, and this is the result."
Ashby set the tone on the first play of the game, breaking free for a 65-yard touchdown run.
"I had a feeling I was going to do that," said Ashby. "I told someone before the game that I was going to break the first play for a touchdown. I saw my linemen open the hole, I cut up and turned on the jets after that."
Ashby added to the lead on Sanborn's second possession, when he took an inside handoff and outran the defenders for a 40-yard touchdown. He then ended the following drive with his first interception of the day.
The Indians made it 19-0 midway through the second, when Kolodziej found Peter DuBois for a 43-yard touchdown pass.
"It was fun to open it up a little and throw," said the 6-foot-3 Kolodziej. "It was exciting to get my first varsity touchdown pass. I saw Pete 1-on-1, I threw it up to him and he went and got it. And it was his birthday today!"
Pembroke, however, refused to go away, scoring three unanswered touchdowns, taking the lead 20-19 three plays into the second half.
"We had to stay focused," said Sanborn coach Josh White. "We had a great week of practice. We had come close (to wins) a few times. They wanted it so bad today, and they stepped up."
Despite fighting cramps and exhaustion due to heat, Ashby gave the Indians the lead back, outracing the defense for a 39-yard touchdown run.
"I cut up and almost fell because of the (wet and soggy) turf," he said with a laugh. "I got my footing and just took off."
A play later, Ashby stepped in front of the receiver and picked off a pass for the second time in the game. The Indians used their tight, straight-T offense to run out the clock.
Ashby finished with a 159 yards on just eight carries. Kolodziej also stepped up, completing 6 passes for 122 yards and the touchdown.
"Nate was incredible," said White. "His field vision is incredible. He's just a phenomenal athlete and hard worker. I couldn't be more proud of him. And Kevin also really stepped up."
On defense, Josh Sarette had a sack and eight tackles, despite battling cramps. Spencer Foley added a sack and Scott McGibbon iced the victory with an absolutely massive hit on a swing pass.
"Coming into the game we knew we had to slow the off-tackle run," said Kolodziej. "They got a few big plays, so we made adjustments and capitalized. It felt great."
Sanborn 27, Pembroke 20
Sanborn (1-2): 12 7 8 0 — 27
Pembroke (0-3): 0 13 7 0 — 20
First Quarter
S — Nate Ashby 65 run (rush failed), 11:36
S — Ashby 40 run (rush failed), 8:11
Second Quarter
S — Peter DuBois 43 pass from Kevin Kolodziej (kick good), 8:21
P — Pacey Graham 11 run (Peyton Harmony kick), 3:47
P — Charlie Ransom 73 pass from Logan Sarrasin (kick failed), 0:09
Third Quarter
P — Brayden Casey 39 run (Harmony kick), 10:34
S — Ashby 39 run (Rex Sullivan rush), 5:42
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Sanborn (40-263) — Nate Ashby 8-159, Josh Sarette 12-46, Rex Sullivan 10-38, Ben Cardoso 7-22, Kevin Kolodziej 3-(-2); Pembroke (18-180) — Charlie Ransom 7-123, Brayden Casey 4-54, Pacey Graham 4-12, Julien Lembo 1-7, Lodan Sarrasin 2-(-16)
PASSING: Sanborn — Kolodziej 6-12-0, 122; Pembroke — Sarrasin 8-14-2, 112
RECEIVING: Sanborn — Ashby 1-22, Cardoso 1-7, Sullivan 2-25, Sarette 1-25, Peter DuBois 1-43; Pembroke — Ransom 2-76, Joe Fitzgerald 3-38, Jovani Bova 1-2, Casey 2-(-4)
