KINGSTON, N.H. — Nate Ashby returned a kickoff for a touchdown, ran an interception back for a score and caught a touchdown, as Sanborn earned its second straight victory, 47-12 over Kingswood on Saturday.
The win gave the Indians’ their first back-to-back wins since the the final two weeks of the 2018 season.
Sanborn QB Kevin Kolodziej ran for a touchdown and was 4 of 7 passing for 102 yards and a touchdown each to running back Ashby and fullback Josh Sarette. Scotty McGibbon ran for the Indians’ other score.
In addition to Ashby’s pick-6, Jake Friedman grabbed a pair of interceptions for Sanborn.
The Indians will look to make it three straight wins for the first time since the 2014 season when they host Hanover next Saturday (2 p.m.)
