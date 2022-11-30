Fantasizing about trades is one of the most fun parts of being a fan. Think hard enough and you could talk yourself into all kinds of ways the Red Sox could land superstars like Mike Trout, Ronald Acuña Jr. or Sandy Alcantara.
Realistically the Red Sox aren’t going to deal for a player like that. Just because they theoretically could offer up Rafael Devers, Triston Casas, Marcelo Mayer and Brayan Bello for just about anybody in baseball doesn’t mean they will. Yet at the same time the Red Sox do have a lot to work with in terms of organizational depth, and given the club’s 40-man crunch the Red Sox could help themselves in more ways than one by harvesting certain parts of the system to bolster the big league roster.
So if the Red Sox do make a big trade, who might they give up? The way I see it there are four pools of players the Red Sox are most likely to draw from in any deal: potentially expendable MLB players, depth starters, Rule 5 Draft eligible prospects who have been left exposed and younger prospects who are still several years away from the big leagues.
Pick one from each category and you can imagine all kinds of impact players the Red Sox might be able to acquire in return. Here are a couple of examples of trade packages the Red Sox could realistically assemble.
Package 1: OF Jarren Duran, RHP Kutter Crawford, RHP Thad Ward, 1B Niko Kavadas
Can Jarren Duran become an every day big league player? His first two stints in the majors did not go well but the outfielder still has intriguing tools and his speed in particular could make him a dangerous weapon in the new pitch clock era of baseball. Crawford has great stuff and was arguably Boston’s best pitcher during the month of July, and Kavadas was the most prolific hitter in the Red Sox system this past season and could emerge as a solid left-handed designated hitter type who can get on base and hit for power.
Ward is the most interesting of this group. The 25-year-old righty missed most of the last two years due to the pandemic and Tommy John surgery but has posted strong numbers since his return over the summer. That Ward was left exposed in the Rule 5 Draft was a big surprise and there is a strong likelihood he’ll be poached by another team. Considering his superficial similarities to Garrett Whitlock, that’s a big risk, so dealing him ahead of time could at least give the Red Sox a chance to avoid losing him for nothing.
Package 2: OF Alex Verdugo, RHP Josh Winckowski, RHP Wikelman Gonzalez, INF Blaze Jordan
When Red Sox manager Alex Cora was asked at his year-end presser who he’d like to see take a step forward in 2023, the reporter had barely finished answering the question before he responded with Verdugo. The outfielder, once one of the top prospects in baseball and the prime return in the Mookie Betts trade, has established himself as a respectable starter but has yet to take the leap. Given that Boston’s outfield ranked among the worst in baseball last season the club needs to see improvement, and if the Red Sox aren’t confident Verdugo has it in him to go from good to great, it’s not crazy to imagine him being moved.
Winckowski may have a limited ceiling, but he showed last year he’s capable of getting outs at the big league level and could be valuable to a smaller market club looking to shore up the back of its rotation. Gonzalez is a 20-year-old Rule 5-eligible righty currently ranked No. 13 in the Red Sox system by SoxProspects.com, and Jordan (No. 16) is a highly regarded 19-year-old infielder with massive power potential.
Package 3: 1B Eric Hosmer, RHP Connor Seabold, INF/OF Eddinson Paulino, RHP Luis Perales
Hosmer is Boston’s most likely big league trade candidate. With Triston Casas in the majors it doesn’t make sense to carry two left-handed first basemen, and given that San Diego is still paying nearly all of Hosmer’s remaining salary, he’d provide his new club a solid, veteran bat basically for free. Seabold has a similar profile as Winckowski where his ceiling may be low but he could be valuable to a club with less pitching depth than the Red Sox have.
The prizes of this prospective deal would be Paulino and Perales. Paulino is a 20-year-old Rule 5-eligible infield standout who was named a Carolina League All-Star this past summer at Low-A and now ranks as high as No. 9 in SoxProspects.com’s rankings. Perales, who is only 19, enjoyed a breakout season in the Florida Complex League and acquitted himself well at Low-A Salem following his promotion. He rose from unranked to No. 15 and will be a player to watch going forward.
Package 4: 1B Bobby Dalbec, LHP Chris Murphy, RHP A.J. Politi, INF Nick Yorke
At this point Dalbec could probably use a change of scenery. He won’t get the same level of opportunity with Casas now the starter at first base and other clubs might be willing to take a flier on his prodigious power potential. Murphy was only just added to the 40-man roster but projects as a similar type of depth option for 2023, and Politi is a 26-year-old who could potentially stick as a big league middle reliever.
Yorke, on the other hand, is probably among the most valuable prospects the Red Sox could be open to dealing. The 2020 first-round pick exploded onto the scene in his first full season of professional ball but had a nightmare 2022 plagued by injury and underperformance. He finished the year strong and remains Boston’s No. 5 ranked prospect, so there’s no need to give up on the 20-year-old, but if the right deal comes along he might make the most sense to move compared to Mayer or rookies Mikey Romero and Cutter Coffey.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com.
Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.