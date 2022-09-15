There are a few things that will get the “always” serious John Warden to smile in public. Guaranteed.
Sight of his two, young grandkids, Liam (21 months) and Kayla (two months).
And, of course, great, all-out, 100%, hands-slapping-the-floor defense.
While the grandpa stuff is new, the defense part is basically in Warden’s DNA.
And that devotion, particularly when it comes to basketball, has put him in a special place among his peers in the basketball coaching fraternity.
Warden, of North Andover, was recently named the Massachusetts Basketball Coaches Association (MBCA) “Assistant Coach of the Year” award winner.
If we’re being honest, they might want to just name it the John Warden Award.
He has spent most of the last 33 years as an assistant on the Westford Academy boys basketball bench.
Nothing against the previous winners, but nobody exemplifies the commitment of a behind-the-scenes coach more than Warden.
A little Warden history here:
He grew up in Hamilton, later starring in football and basketball at Hamilton-Wenham, then attending Colby College where he played a little football.
He spent his first year coaching at an Arlington (Vt.) High basketball. His team didn’t win a game.
Then Warden headed to Littleton High as an assistant for three years, getting the head job in 1984. That first team started at 5-5 before getting to the Central Mass. title game, a Littleton High first, losing to Hopedale High, 55-51.
Over the next two years, Warden’s Littleton team won consecutive Central Mass. titles, losing in the state semis.
Warden’s mark on Littleton was historic, going 49-19, before Prop 2½ hit and the sport was dropped for a year. But their mark was made as the 1987 team and Warden were both inducted into the school’s Hall of fame.
Prop 2½ wasn’t the only hurdle in Warden’s head coaching career. He and wife Pam, a Haverhill native, started a family.
The second best thing was as an assistant coach, hooking up with a former foe, in Ed Scollan at Westford Academy in 1989.
Over the Warden Era, Westford has won 4 Dual County League championships and has over 400 wins, including Central Mass. title.
Residing in North Andover, Warden coached all of four kids — John Jr., Jimmy, Sara and Jeff — in youth sports, including basketball.
This while also assisting at Westford Academy.
“I can’t tell one story. There are too too many,” said Westford Academy boys head coach Chris Bramanti. “There is not another person committed to this sport, in our town, than John. and quite frankly, I don’t think there is another person in any town.”
Well, Bramanti does have one story that basically encapsulates Warden’s influence, passion and, well, caring.
It was four years ago and John approached Bramanti about winding down, stepping away and, well, basically retiring.
“Our freshman coach abruptly resigned, and we had a hard time trying to fill the position,” said Bramanti. “We were desperate; couldn’t find anybody. It was literally a week from the start of tryouts and he called me and said, ‘I’ll coach the team.’
“Remember, he works full-time, was still helping the varsity out as an assistant and he’s telling me he’ll find a way to coach the freshmen. We ended up finding a teacher to help him, in case he had to miss practice because of his job. Of course, he rarely missed a practice.”
The story gets better.
Warden refused to get paid, giving the check to the teacher and that group of freshmen Warden coached went on, as seniors, to win the DCL.
“I probably screwed up and probably should’ve had him with the freshmen every year,” said Bramanti. “John has always been there. Always.”
Bramanti put together a packet to nominate Warden to the Westford Academy Hall of Fame last year, contacting many past players to write a fond memory of their former coach.
It was enough to bring tears to your eyes.
After a tough, buzzer-beating loss in a summer league game as a freshman in 2013, Jon Glidden, said coach Warden walked by him and simply said, “I loved that effort. Keep it up!” He said that simple comment gave him confidence he needed and later sparked a strong four-year relationship between the duo.
“Coach Warden was never the one to hold your hand through tough times,” wrote Glidden. “But he always had your back if you gave it your all. I can’t thank him enough for helping make me the person I am now.”
Eric Jacobsen, also from the class of 2017, that underneath coach Warden’s tenacity and demand for excellence was a great teacher.
“It was the little things he did that made him the best coach I ever had,” said Jacobsen. “He was tough and would always point out a mistake. But more importantly he always told you how to fix and why it was it was important.”
And 1995 graduate Jeff Magnuson, who was there in the early years of coach Warden, and then in 2016 joined the coaching staff, pinpoints his influence.
“If there’s a weightlifting meeting on a Monday afternoon in May or an 8:30 (p.m.) fall league game on a Thursday night in Andover or a late season game in Worcester that needs to be scouted, there’s one person Westford Academy could count on to be there,” said Magnuson. “Coach Warden.”
Warden’s forte has always been defense.
It’s a rite of early December when Warden takes over the practice floor and everyone realizes that defense will be the staple of the team and anybody that doesn’t take it seriously, well, you’re probably not playing much.
“John Warden is the best in our business,” said Bramanti. “I’ve learned so much being around him. In reality, he isn’t an assistant. He’s a great coach who could lead any program if he wanted. I’m so lucky to have him as not only a coach, but a friend.”
