Pinkerton Academy's Jordan Wheaton was sharp on Saturday, rolling to the 100 hurdles win at the Londonderry Invitational.

Athletes from Pinkerton, Salem and Windham took part in the loaded R.E.A.L Londonderry Invitational Track Meet on Saturday, the last major event before Thursday night’s New Hampshire Division I State Meet in Salem.

A trio of Pinkerton Academy athletes braved the tough weather conditions and came away with titles.

Jordan Wheaton claimed the girls 100 hurdles title with a time of 14.38.

Contessa Silva sped away in the final strides to nip teammate Isabelle Groulx by a tenth of a second to win the 1,600 in 5:28.92.

Joseph Packowski earned the win in the boys javelin with a heave of 156-7.

In addition, the Astros’ 4x100 – Nicholas Harrington, Braydon Parker, Zackary Smith and Caden Michaud -- continued its huge spring, winning in a time of 43.08.

Here’s a look at all the local placers.

The R.E.A.L. Londonderry Invitational

Local Boys Placers

100: 3. Caden Michaud (P) 11.04; 4. Braydon Parker (P) 11.21

200: 3. Jamison Isaac (P) 22.74; 4. Kevin Brooks (W) 22.83

400: 3. Michaud (P) 51.45; 6. Nicholas Harrington (P) 51.86

800: 3. Nathan Binda (P) 1:58.77; 6. Theodore Davis (P) 2:01.54

1600: 6. Finn Christensen Kraft (P) 4:33.87

110 Hurdles: 5. Devin Keith (P) 16.58

300 Hurdles: 3. Keith (P) 42.30; 4. Landon Mackiernan (P) 42.98

4x100: 1. Pinkerton (Harrington, Parker, Zackary Smith, Michaud) 43.08

Pole Vault: 4. Jacob Laher (W) 10-6

Triple Jump: 4. Harrington (P) 40-3; 5. Ryan James 39-4.5

Javelin: 1. Joseph Packowski (P) 156-7; 6. Charles Franks (P) 136-6

Local Girls Placers

100: 4. Hannah Sippel (P) 12.49; 5. Eva Roberts (P) 12.73

200: 5. Isabella Sippel (P) 27.47

400: 4. H. Sippel (P) 62.08

1600: 1. Contessa Silva (P) 5:28.92; 2. Isabelle Groulx (P) 5:29.02; 6. Katherine Klinger (W) 5:37.35

3200: 2. Althea LeBlanc (P) 12:47.83; 3. Samantha Priya Philipp (P) 13:31.55

100 hurdles: 1. Jordan Wheaton (P) 14.38

4x100: 2. Pinkerton (Roberts, Wheaton, Nora Brayall, H. Sippel) 49.28

High Jump: 5. Wheaton (P) 4-10

Shot Put: 2. Abigail Ahlers (S) 32-1.25; 4. Lillia Woods (P) 31-3.75; 5. Kelly Wright (W) 30-0.5

Discus: 2. Jameson Trask (P) 100-10; 6. Woods (P) 87-3

Javelin: 2. Franks (P) 105-4; 3. Wright (W) 105-1

