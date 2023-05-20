Athletes from Pinkerton, Salem and Windham took part in the loaded R.E.A.L Londonderry Invitational Track Meet on Saturday, the last major event before Thursday night’s New Hampshire Division I State Meet in Salem.
A trio of Pinkerton Academy athletes braved the tough weather conditions and came away with titles.
Jordan Wheaton claimed the girls 100 hurdles title with a time of 14.38.
Contessa Silva sped away in the final strides to nip teammate Isabelle Groulx by a tenth of a second to win the 1,600 in 5:28.92.
Joseph Packowski earned the win in the boys javelin with a heave of 156-7.
In addition, the Astros’ 4x100 – Nicholas Harrington, Braydon Parker, Zackary Smith and Caden Michaud -- continued its huge spring, winning in a time of 43.08.
Here’s a look at all the local placers.
The R.E.A.L. Londonderry Invitational
Local Boys Placers
100: 3. Caden Michaud (P) 11.04; 4. Braydon Parker (P) 11.21
200: 3. Jamison Isaac (P) 22.74; 4. Kevin Brooks (W) 22.83
400: 3. Michaud (P) 51.45; 6. Nicholas Harrington (P) 51.86
800: 3. Nathan Binda (P) 1:58.77; 6. Theodore Davis (P) 2:01.54
1600: 6. Finn Christensen Kraft (P) 4:33.87
110 Hurdles: 5. Devin Keith (P) 16.58
300 Hurdles: 3. Keith (P) 42.30; 4. Landon Mackiernan (P) 42.98
4x100: 1. Pinkerton (Harrington, Parker, Zackary Smith, Michaud) 43.08
Pole Vault: 4. Jacob Laher (W) 10-6
Triple Jump: 4. Harrington (P) 40-3; 5. Ryan James 39-4.5
Javelin: 1. Joseph Packowski (P) 156-7; 6. Charles Franks (P) 136-6
Local Girls Placers
100: 4. Hannah Sippel (P) 12.49; 5. Eva Roberts (P) 12.73
200: 5. Isabella Sippel (P) 27.47
400: 4. H. Sippel (P) 62.08
1600: 1. Contessa Silva (P) 5:28.92; 2. Isabelle Groulx (P) 5:29.02; 6. Katherine Klinger (W) 5:37.35
3200: 2. Althea LeBlanc (P) 12:47.83; 3. Samantha Priya Philipp (P) 13:31.55
100 hurdles: 1. Jordan Wheaton (P) 14.38
4x100: 2. Pinkerton (Roberts, Wheaton, Nora Brayall, H. Sippel) 49.28
High Jump: 5. Wheaton (P) 4-10
Shot Put: 2. Abigail Ahlers (S) 32-1.25; 4. Lillia Woods (P) 31-3.75; 5. Kelly Wright (W) 30-0.5
Discus: 2. Jameson Trask (P) 100-10; 6. Woods (P) 87-3
Javelin: 2. Franks (P) 105-4; 3. Wright (W) 105-1
