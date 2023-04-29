Last spring, the Pinkerton Academy girls lacrosse team reached the New Hampshire Division 1 state semifinals, before falling to Bedford.
The Astros lost quite a bit of talent off of that 14-4 team, and the Astros started off a bit slow with a 1-2 record. But lately the team’s offense has gone into higher gear, which helped Pinkerton win three games in a row over Exeter (18-5), Londonderry (17-1) and Souhegan (17-10).
That highly powered offense has been led by a talented trio including sophomore Hannah Lisauskas, who had 71 points last year and was named to the Division I All-State team, as well as juniors Hailey Schnider and Bella Pinardi.
“We all played together last year. Me and Hannah have played together since we were in middle school,” said Pinardi. “We have definitely built up a lot of chemistry together with the three of us. We like to work our three-man game together, especially at the crease and off those elbows. We definitely have real good chemistry between the three of us and we love to work together.”
Pinardi added that, with some new faces, it took a bit for the team to mesh together. Despite that, she likes what she sees not only from the offensive side, but defensively with the likes of juniors Emma Madsen, Mea Lally and Alyssa Boisvert, who play in front of goalie Sara DiClemente, a sophomore.
“(Earlier in the season) we were still getting ourselves together and still figuring some things out,” said Pinardi. “We’re starting to get our offense together and we’re all working well together. It’s just all starting to pull together as a whole. In some of those other games, our offense was just falling behind and we weren’t working together as a team whereas we’re all trying to work together and really bond and rely on each other more than we were before.”
In the team’s win over Londonderry, Schnider, Pinardi and Lisauskas combined for 11 goals and 10 assists. Their passing was nearly impeccable.
“(Passing) has definitely been one of our bigger things these last recent games. We’re definitely looking up more and getting our heads up and hitting on those passes instead of just trying to take it 1-on-1 which I think has been a big benefit for us,” said Pinardi. “We have been working on it a ton. We were working on it before the season started but definitely more so in these last few games and we feel that it’s really coming together.”
HALL REACHES THREE DIGITS
Windham is off to a blazing 7-0 start to the New Hampshire Division 2. The Jaguars have dominated nearly every opponent, with the exception of Hollis-Brookline, coming away with an 11-9 victory back on April 17. Three games later, Windham blanked Coe-Brown Northwood, 16-0, and in that game, junior midfielder Chloe Hall scored her 100th goal of her career.
TIMBERLANE OFF TO FAST START
Also competing in NH Division 2, the Timberlane Owls under first-year head coach Helena Bird, a longtime assistant, are off to a strong 5-2 start. After losing to Winnacunnet in the team’s season-opener, the Owls ran off five straight wins, before falling to Hanover on Thursday, 19-10.
“My senior leadership is amazing — our three captains are our three returning senior players, Shaye Fanning, Becca Silva, and Charlotte Hosterman,” said Bird.
PAPELL HAS KNIGHTS OFF AND RUNNING
In Massachusetts play, junior attack Janie Papell has helped North Andover start off with a 10-1 record. On Thursday night, she had a relatively quiet night for herself with two goals and two assists in the team’s 15-8 win over Billerica. But, on the season, she’s been electric thus far with 36 goals and 11 assists, giving her career totals of 119 goals, 34 assists and 153 points as well as 92 draw controls.
Back on April 15 in a game against Lexington, she recorded her 100th career goal.
CAN’T FORGET ABOUT THE RAIDERS
While North Andover sports a 10-1 overall record, Central Catholic is right there with a 7-1 overall record, losing to Chelmsford on Thursday for its first blemish. On Friday morning, the MIAA released its power rankings and the Raiders were No. 7 and the Scarlet Knights were No. 13. In a recent 19-1 win over Lowell, nine different players scored a goal, including three each from Emma Siggens, Kierstyn Zinter, Nicolette Licare and Livy Rondeau.
On Friday, May 5, those top two elite MVC Large School teams — Central and North Andover — will meet at North Andover’s Walsh Field for a 4:30 pm contest.
HILLIES PRETTY STEADY
Haverhill started off 4-1 on the season, which included three straight wins over Tewksbury, Triton and Lowell before losing to highly touted Chelmsford, 13-3. Through the team’s first five games, the combination of junior Alexandra Bushy and Mikayla Tzontzis accounted for 29 of the team’s 55 goals
